Latest Crypto Games At the Best Bitcoin Casinos: Brand-New BTC Casino Games to Play

The Bitcoin gambling industry is full of surprises, and the most exciting thing to look forward to is always the latest games by the world’s biggest providers.

In this article, we will review some of the newest games that you can find at popular Bitcoin casinos and debunk whether they are worth playing or not.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Wizards of the Wild – New Crypto Slot Game

Wizards of the Wild is a new game developed by Platipus exclusively for Bitstarz.

It’s a 5-reel slot game featuring a unique free spins bonus round and a wild symbol that changes with every single spin.

The golden amulet is the highest-paying symbol, which awards a 150x multiplier when you land 5 on your reels.

The total number of paylines is 20, and the bonus round is triggered when you land 3 scatter symbols (the Wizard himself) on reels 1, 3, and 5. The Wild symbol is a book, and with every spin, the game will choose 1 random symbol that will transform into a wild.

With this feature, you will basically get a lot more wilds in a single spin than you otherwise would with other crypto slot games. You can also buy the bonus round if you wish to do so for some fast-paced gameplay.

7bit Bonanza – New BTC Online Slot Game

As you can guess by the name, 7bit Bonanza is a game developed exclusively for 7bit Casino. It’s a new slot game by BGaming, with a 6×5 playing grid.

There are no classic paylines in this game, but instead, a tumble feature that works by combining multiple symbols in large chunks. Once you land a winning combination, the winning symbols will disappear and make way for new ones.

Then, the new symbols can form even more winning combinations, so with 1 spin, you can basically win 10 times.

The RTP of this game is above 96%, and it’s a really unique take on the classic form of online slots.

Aero – New Crash Gambling Game

Crash games have been a massive hit among the biggest Bitcoin casinos, and Upgaming has introduced its very own take on this game of crash – Aero.

This game features a cartoony plane and a fun character that runs into the plane to take off before the start of every round. As the plane takes off from Earth, the multiplier starts increasing, and it can reach upward of 500x as it goes into outer space.

The cool thing about this game is that it has one of the highest RTPs – even higher than Aviator itself (which has 97% RTP).

As players are cashing out, they are displayed as passengers jumping off the plane with a parachute. The ones who fail to cash out before the plane crashes will lose their wagers.

Limbo XY – New Multiplier-Based Game

Limbo XY is available to play at quite a few Bitcoin casinos, and it’s developed by BGaming.

The RTP of this game is 96.9%, which is pretty high when compared to some of its counterparts.

The goal of this game is to select a bet amount and a multiplier before clicking ‘Play.’ Once you click the Play button, a random multiplier will appear on your screen. If it’s lower than the one you selected, you will lose. If it’s higher, you will win.

The maximum multiplier you can set is 10,000x, while the maximum bet is $25. This means the maximum win when playing this game is $250,000.

Although its rules are extremely simple, this game allows for a strategic approach for those who believe they can outsmart the Bitcoin casino.

Double X – New Game Similar to CSGO Roulette

If you’ve ever played CSGO roulette, then you will notice a striking similarity when you open Double X.

This game is yet another different kind of crypto casino game developed by Smartsoft.

There are no official records stating the RTP of this game yet because it’s so new, but if we take CSGO Roulette as a guiding point, it should be above 98%.

The point of Double X is to select a bet size from the menu, and then either choose to place your bet on Red, Green, or Black. Red and Black pay 2x your bet, while Green pays 15x.

You will have 7 seconds before the start of each round to place your bets.

Overview of the 5 Latest Games at Bitcoin Casinos

Each of the games we just reviewed features a unique take on crypto gambling, so if you’re wondering which one might suit your needs, the section below will help.

Wizard of the Wild – This game is a great choice for those who like classic slots gameplay with a little twist in the form of wild symbols that change with every spin. Wizard of the Wild also has great winning potential during the bonus round.

7bit Bonanza – If you enjoy playing games like Candy Crush and the like, then you will like the Tumble mechanics on display at 7bit Bonanza. This is not your typical slot game, and it will appeal to those who like fast-paced gameplay.

Aero – If you’ve ever played Crash games, then you will be very familiar with Aero, even if you’ve never played it before. The rules are the same – you need to cash out before the plane crashes. The great thing about this game is that its RTP exceeds 97%.

Limbo XY – This game allows you to incorporate some strategy into your gameplay. It’s a game based on pure luck that allows you to come up with a money-management strategy that can help you win.

Double X – Smartsoft’s unique take on roulette, Double X is a game with 3 betting options: Green, Red, and Black, which pay 15x, 2x, and 2x, respectively. This game is for those who like to play roulette but get a slightly higher chance of winning.

Ready to Try These New Games At the Biggest Crypto Casinos?

Now that you’re familiar with the latest games that you can find at Bitcoin casinos, it’s time to try some of them out.

The great thing is that most crypto casinos will allow you to test these games for free, so you’re not required to spend money to have some fun.

If you do decide to deposit and play for real, remember to have fun and play responsibly!