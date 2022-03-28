League Of Legends Is Getting Its First Novel Titled Ruination

Ruination is the first novel set in the hit universe of League of Legends, one of the most popular video games of all time. This is an epic tale of magic, revenge, and an empire on the brink of destruction. According to Riot Games, developer of League of Legends the first ”Ruination” novel set in the ”League of Legends” universe will release worldwide this September. Bradley Englert, the publisher of Orbit US, said: “I’ve been playing League of Legends for over a decade now and I’m thrilled to be joining Riot Games to release their first novel set in the League of Legends universe.

As of now, publisher Orbit Books has announced that their first novel will hit Amazon on September 6, 2022 (the exact date listed on Amazon). After the great success of the arcane animated series Riot Games in recent years, he decided to try the book market by announcing the novel "Ruination". According to a press release, Ashley Maidy, Head of Consumer Products at Riot Games, said: "Stories play a very important role in exploring our world and our champions in-depth and in a meaningful way".

According to a press release from Orbit Books, the novel will center on Kalista, King Viego's military general and playable League of Legends champion King Viego. Written by Anthony Reynolds, head writer at Riot Games, The Destruction novel tells the story of Calista, King Viego's military general, as Calista searches for a fabled kingdom that may have access to ancient magic, the only way to cure the poisoned Queen Isolde.

The focus will also be on Kalista's journey and the moral choices she faced before the Ruin. Kalista has noticeably disappeared from the Ruins event, and this may give her a chance to decide much of her storytelling.

Ruination will be released in English in print, digital and audio versions this September, and developer Riot Games says it will likely be rolled out to "all major international markets" over time.