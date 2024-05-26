Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has long been a favorite among WearOS enthusiasts, thanks to its blend of sleek design and robust functionality. With the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in Paris on July 10, excitement is building for what Samsung will unveil.

Among the anticipated reveals is the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which appears to include a new and intriguing variant: the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

A New Design Direction for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

According to a recent leak by SmartPrix, in collaboration with well-known tipster OnLeaks, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will feature a squarish outer frame around a circular display. This marks a significant departure from the traditional round design of previous Galaxy Watches. While it doesn’t completely abandon the circular aesthetic, the new frame shape is enough to set it apart from its predecessors and competitors alike.

The design doesn’t look as squarish as the Apple Watch Ultra, but it certainly stands out in the current smartwatch market. The leaked renders suggest that the display size remains similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, approximately 1.5 inches in diameter. This means users can expect a familiar screen size with a fresh new look.

Additional Functionality with a Third Button

One of the most talked-about features from the leak is the inclusion of a third button on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. This extra button could bring additional functionality, much like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra. T

he specific use of this button hasn’t been detailed yet, but it could be customizable, offering quick access to various functions or apps based on user preferences.

Integrated Watch Bands

The renders also indicate a more integrated approach to watch bands. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra appears to feature two button-like elements at the top and bottom of the watch face, which could be used for attaching and detaching bands. This method is reminiscent of the Apple Watch Ultra and the Pixel Watch, suggesting a push towards more secure and easier band swaps.

New Features and Improvements

Beyond the design, there are several exciting rumors about the functionality and performance of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. Here are some potential features and improvements:

New Chipset: The Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to be powered by a new chipset, which could bring better performance and efficiency.

Faster Charging: Improved charging speeds are anticipated, reducing the downtime needed to power up the watch.

Health Monitoring: There’s speculation that the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra might introduce blood sugar-monitoring functionality, adding to its already impressive array of health-tracking features.

The Bigger Picture: Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris is shaping up to be a significant showcase of new technology. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the event is expected to feature the latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

These new models are rumored to come with enhanced AI features and improvements in weight and thickness compared to their predecessors.

Moreover, Samsung might also debut other new wearable devices. This includes the Galaxy Ring, a smart ring designed to measure various health metrics, and the Galaxy Watch 7, which will feature the second-generation 3nm Exynos W1000 chip. A high-end Galaxy Watch model designed for outdoor activities is also on the cards, along with a redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earphones.

Competing in the Wearable Market

Samsung’s push towards innovation in its wearable lineup is likely a strategic move to regain its position as the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer by shipment volume, a title it recently lost to Apple.

The foldable phone market, in particular, has seen increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo. By introducing new and improved products, Samsung aims to strengthen its foothold in this competitive market.

Conclusion: What to Expect

As we await the official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the leaked renders and rumored features of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra have certainly piqued interest. The new squarish bezel design, additional button, and integrated band mechanism suggest that Samsung is not afraid to innovate and differentiate its products from the competition.

Coupled with potential advancements in health monitoring and performance, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra could be a significant step forward in the evolution of smartwatches.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the July 10 event. Samsung’s latest offerings could very well set new benchmarks in the wearable technology market, making the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra a highly anticipated release.