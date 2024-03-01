A coalition of state attorneys general is asserting that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has overstepped its bounds in the lawsuit against the crypto exchange Kraken. Law enforcement officials from Montana, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas jointly filed a friend of the court brief on Thursday, aligning with industry lobbyists in contesting the SEC’s lawsuit.

Dispute Over SEC’s Authority

The state attorneys general argue that the SEC overstepped its bounds in the Kraken lawsuit. SEC has attempted to assert jurisdiction that rightfully belongs to the states. They emphasize that the SEC’s lawsuit could potentially harm consumers and assert that the agency is broadening the definition of an “investment contract.” Crucially, they contend that cryptocurrencies should not automatically be classified as securities.

Expressing concern over the SEC’s attempt to regulate crypto assets as securities, the state attorneys general highlight the importance of preserving consumer protection laws at the state level. They argue that the SEC’s actions could preempt state statutes better suited to address the specific risks associated with non-securities products. The filing underscores that certain state laws provide more robust consumer protection than federal securities laws.

Potential Impact on State Regulations

The filing suggests that a victory for the SEC in the Kraken lawsuit might empower the agency to preempt state consumer protection laws and regulations governing cryptocurrencies. The attorneys general emphasize the state’s strong interest in preventing the potential erosion of consumer protection and other state laws by the SEC.

The SEC initiated legal action against Kraken last fall, alleging that the crypto exchange had failed to register as a securities broker, clearinghouse, or trading platform. In contrast to similar suits against Coinbase and Binance, the SEC contended that Kraken was explicitly involved in promoting 11 digital assets as unregistered securities and accused the exchange of commingling customer and corporate funds.

Kraken’s Response

Kraken, in response, filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the SEC had failed to plausibly allege its arguments. The exchange claims that the SEC is overreaching its authority, echoing similar sentiments expressed by Coinbase and Binance in their ongoing legal battles.

The legal dispute has garnered significant attention, with various industry groups, including the Chamber of Digital Commerce and the Blockchain Association, filing amicus briefs. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) also submitted a brief echoing her office’s stance in the SEC’s case against Coinbase.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the regulation of crypto assets, impacting not only Kraken but also shaping the regulatory landscape for other major players in the industry.

Jurisdictional Tussle

At the heart of the matter is a jurisdictional dispute where state attorneys general are challenging the SEC’s attempt to extend its authority. The argument that cryptocurrencies should not be automatically classified as securities reflects a nuanced understanding of the industry. However, it raises questions about the regulatory framework’s adaptability to novel financial instruments, especially in a sector as dynamic as cryptocurrencies.

The emphasis on preserving state-level consumer protection laws signals a legitimate worry about the potential erosion of safeguards. While the state attorneys general advocate for tailored state statutes, the counterargument could be that a cohesive federal approach might provide a more uniform and comprehensive regulatory framework. Striking the right balance between federal oversight and state-specific protections remains a challenge. The assertion that Kraken failed to register appropriately aligns with the SEC’s broader strategy to bring digital asset platforms under its regulatory purview.

Also Read: Gemini’s Billion Dollar Promise: Gemini to Return Over $1.8 Billion to the Earn Customers.