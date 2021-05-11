Lenovo Announces Funds Of Worth ₹8 Crore Towards Covid Relief Work As A Part Of Lenovo Foundation

Computer and smartphone manufacturer- Lenovo, on May 10th, Monday announced that it is going to donate ₹8 Crore worth of funds for fighting Covid-19 in India under the Lenovo Foundation.

The fundings will be divided into two parts. ₹5 Crore of the 8, will be used to supply medical equipment and oxygen tanks and concentrators and the other ₹3 Crore will be used towards hospital extensions and supporting medical frontline workers.

Lenovo has also made an appeal to its partners, employees and customers to do whatever they can to help India overcome this crisis and donate medical supplies if they can.

Lenovo India, while making this announcement said, “As India struggles with the latest, brutal wave of COVID-19, we at Lenovo are supporting employees, partners, customers, and friends in their efforts to stay safe…”

“…Lenovo has committed ₹8 crore towards COVID-19 relief to meet India’s short-term and long-term requirements via the Lenovo Foundation,” the statement further added.

Lenovo India directed the interested donors about how and from where they can donate. They said that if in case someone is interested to donate or know people who might be interested in donating, they can contribute by heading over to America India Foundation page on the internet.

The mobile and computer manufacturing company is helping to arrange hospital extension facilities in the governmental hospitals in the cities of Gurugram and Bengaluru in partnership with America India Foundation (AIF). These hospital extensions are pre-fabricated mobile and have hospital facilities like air-conditioner with ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen concentrators.

Lenovo is also helping a great deal and assisting the frontline workers in the hospitals with food kits in the city of Ahmedabad. They are providing assistance to all the frontline workers in partnership with Yuva Unstoppable which include- ambulance attendants, wards boys, and nurses.

“We thank every person at Lenovo for all they are doing to help not just Lenovo but also the customers who count on us and the communities that we call home. Together, we know we can meet these challenges,” Lenovo India said while concluding the statement.

Lenovo is a Hong-Kong based Chinese company. It is founded by Liu Chuanzhi, a businessman and entrepreneur from China. Although, Lenovo was created back in just 2004, its history goes way back to almost thirty years ago when it was named ‘Legend Holdings’ which was a computer manufacturing brand created by a group of 11 forward thinking engineers.