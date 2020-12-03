LEOVEGAS – Vegas on your fingertip

LeoVegas is a successful online casino that offers a really good range of games on incredible 2000+ games, superb customer service and all major payment methods. Read more in our review below or you can check top5casino.org to read about it in detail. They also have several other reviews on display in you are an avid casino player in India.

Redeem your winnings like a lion at LeoVegas!

With the vision of creating ” the foremost gaming experience “, LeoVegas was founded in 2012. Today, LeoVegas is one of largest casinos for Indians with members all over the world. Nevertheless, LeoVegas owners and employees continue to develop and drive the gaming company forward. As the winner of several of the industry’s most prestigious awards and with a listed LeoVegas share, you can be absolutely sure that you will get only the best when you play at LeoVegas.

The casino is operated under several licenses, most notably a Maltese license which makes it a very trustworthy platform. Read more about what makes LeoVegas and why it is so successful.

Unique factors about LeoVegas?

There are two things, in our opinion, that make LeoVegas unique; and all the prizes and awards that the casino has been awarded, as well as its downloadable app. Not many casinos offer apps anymore. It may not be something that many people miss, but we can appreciate a well-developed app. Why? It consumes less battery and requires less data when using than playing in the device’s browser.

Casino games

Among the many table games at LeoVegas India, we find classics such as Blackjack, Roulette, Craps and Texas Hold’em. And if you want to get a real adrenaline rush, you should play directly in LeoVegas live casino where you will find a wide range of both classic and newer poker and roulette versions. In addition, you can bet on all your favourite teams and take advantage of the market’s best odds with LeoVegas sports.

Classic casino games

You can choose from many different casino games, including these:

Roulette – European, French, American etc.

Virtual Racing

Instant Football

Keno

Card game

No online casino is complete without card games. LeoVegas India takes note of this and offers a variety of games. Among other things, you are given the opportunity to play on these:

Blackjack

Baccarat Punto Banco

3 Card Hold’em

Caribbean Stud

LeoVegas has a Live Casino!

This form of LeoVegas is filled to the brim with premium tables, delivered by Evolution Gaming and NetEnt among others. Different types of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Poker are at your disposal, among other things. You can choose from the next 50 live tables!

How are the slot machines at LeoVegas?

Classic slot machines, popular video slots and newly launched slots. LeoVegas is the slot casino for the most discerning players. With over 2000 game titles, it is not difficult for players to find their favorite games. Use the casino’s search function to find exactly the game you prefer to play.

Slot machines you will find at LeoVegas:

Starburst

Finn and the Swirly Spin

Jack and the Beanstalk

Sakura Fortune

Vikings Go Berzerk

Golder Fish Tank

Book of Dead

Reactoonz

Tahiti Gold

Explosive Squirrel 2

Fire Joker

Bonus offer and free play on LeoVegas

LeoVegas India now only has the opportunity to offer a bonus and it is in connection with players’ registration of an account and in connection with the first deposit – if you take care of both of these, which you will have to anyway if you want to become a customer, you can receive a deposit bonus. At LeoVegas, you do not have to bother with either bonus code or promotional code. Only one deposit is required to activate both welcome packages.

However, you will not find a VIP program at LeoVegas. If you are looking for just this, you will have to look for a long time at Indian casinos, as they are very rarely offered nowadays, with the revised gaming law that came into force on 1 January 2019.

Mobile Version of LeoVegas:

As the winner of “Mobile Casino of the Year” in 2019, LeoVegas is well aware that a large part of their players play via mobile devices. It is precisely with its mobile casino that LeoVegas India impresses us all the most. LeoVegas’ mobile is user-friendly and follows a clear, internal theme and is easy to navigate, aesthetically pleasing + easy to use. With individual adaptations, it immediately feels more personal than with competitors. Despite offering games from so many different manufacturers, LeoVegas has succeeded in creating a well-organized, seamless menu where it is easy to sort and scroll through the games.

LeoVegas Casino

As the winner of the best casino app at the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards 2017, you can expect a world-leading gaming experience right in your hand. With the LeoVegas App, you get access to well-known titles from world-leading game manufacturers just anytime, anywhere. In addition, you can bet on football, tennis, horse racing and much more with LeoVegas Sport. Of course, you also get access to LeoVegas first-class live casino in the best possible HD quality.

Deposit and withdrawal

LeoVegas has chosen to stick to the most popular, well-established payment methods so as not to bother. It is possible to make both withdrawals and deposits with all methods, except for Paysafecard which only works with deposits. It is very easy and simple to make transactions at LeoVegas and their payment page is very well informed and serious.

You can use several methods to make payments including, Mastercard, Show, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Trustly.

It will not take you many minutes to create an outlet. How long it then takes before you have your money back depends on the method you choose. It offers everything from direct transfers to methods that can take up to 5 working days.

Customer Service at LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas Sweden offers fantastic customer service to all its members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – regardless of day of the week, season or holiday. You can choose to contact their support by phone, email or live chat, of which the latter option means absolutely the fastest handling. The treatment is always professional and pleasant, no matter what your case is about. Of course, all employees speak English!

You can also always look for the answers under “FAQ” where there is a compiled list of all the most common questions with associated answers.

Summarizing whether LeoVegas is good casino

LeoVegas Casino should undoubtedly be one of the first choices for all casino lions out there. In the huge selection of over 2000 games, you are guaranteed to find something to suit your taste, whether you prefer slot machines with or without a jackpot, table games or live casino. LeoVegas customer support is available around the clock if you run into any problems or if you only have thoughts about everything from your gaming account to withdrawing any winnings.