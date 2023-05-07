Lessons Learned from Marissa Mayer’s Wrong Acquisition at Yahoo

Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo, has opened up about some of her regrets during her time leading the tech company. One of her main regrets was Yahoo’s acquisition of the microblogging platform, Tumblr, for $1.1 billion in 2013.

Mayer now believes that Yahoo should have purchased streaming services Netflix or Hulu instead, which she feels would have been a better acquisition.

Mayer made this comment in a recent interview with Tech Brew, stating that “with hindsight being 20/20, either of those would have been a better acquisition.”

Yahoo’s acquisition of Tumblr did not go as planned, and the company wrote down the platform’s value by $230 million in 2016. After Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2019, the company sold Tumblr for far less than it had paid for it.

Despite Yahoo’s lack of success with Tumblr, the company did attempt to enter the streaming market through Yahoo Screen, which produced shows like Sin City Saints and Other Space, as well as picking up the sixth season of the NBC-cancelled sitcom Community.

In addition to the Tumblr acquisition, Mayer also cited two other regrets from her time as CEO of Yahoo. The first was her decision to hire Henrique de Castro as the chief operating officer instead of Lisa Utzschneider.

Mayer believes that Utzschneider would have been a better fit for the role. The second regret was not making a “tax-free Alibaba spinoff to separate the assets of the company.”

Mayer feels that if Yahoo had made this decision, it would have saved shareholders $10 billion in taxes and potentially allowed Yahoo to continue as an independent company, leading to more success.

Mayer’s comments reflect the challenges that many tech companies face when making strategic decisions about acquisitions and investments.

While companies like Yahoo are constantly looking for ways to expand and diversify their offerings, they often face significant risks when investing in new ventures or acquiring other companies. Mayer’s regrets about Yahoo’s acquisition of Tumblr highlight the importance of careful due diligence and strategic planning when making these types of decisions.

Despite Yahoo’s lack of success with Tumblr, the company’s attempts to enter the streaming market through Yahoo Screen demonstrate the importance of experimentation and innovation in the tech industry.

As Mayer acknowledged, not every venture will be successful, but it is important to continue pushing boundaries and trying new things in order to stay competitive and relevant in the fast-paced world of technology.

Overall, Mayer’s comments about her regrets as CEO of Yahoo provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing tech companies as they navigate a rapidly evolving industry.

As companies like Yahoo continue to adapt and innovate in response to changing market conditions, it is clear that there will be both successes and failures along the way. The key is to learn from these experiences and use them to inform future strategic decisions, in order to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in the years to come.

It is unlikely that Marissa Mayer’s opinion on Yahoo’s regrets will have a significant impact on the tech industry as a whole, but it may serve as a cautionary tale for other companies considering similar strategic decisions.

Mayer’s comments highlight the importance of careful due diligence and strategic planning when making decisions about acquisitions and investments, and they demonstrate the risks that companies face when investing in new ventures or acquiring other companies.

Furthermore, Mayer’s comments about the importance of experimentation and innovation in the tech industry may serve as a reminder to other companies that pushing boundaries and trying new things is critical to staying competitive and relevant.

Companies that are willing to take risks and explore new opportunities may be more likely to succeed in a rapidly evolving market.

