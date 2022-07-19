LG refreshes Gram 2022 Laptops powered with 12th Gen Intel processor

LG, which is quite popularly known for the bringing varieties range of products including Kitchen Appliances and Home Appliances got into the range of bringing a latest new range of Laptops called the Gram series laptops. Although, the Gram series laptops were unveiled first just a few years back. These Gram laptops are been focussed on consumers who have to look for business plus student laptops for their professional use.

LG brings a new range of Gram 2022 Laptops powered with 12th Generation CPU

With LG bringing many such Gram laptops for a few years, now LG has refreshed its entire lineup of Gram series laptops with the latest new processor which will be the new 12th Generation Intel-based CPU. If you’re interested in knowing more about laptops, here we have got everything you should be knowing about laptops:

What does it feature?

There are many such special features, especially hardware features which always make the Gram series laptop by LG stand unique compared to its competitors. For this year, LG has brought a new LG Gram laptop ranging from a 14-inch screen to a 16-inch screen and then the 17-inch screen. The all-new models include:

LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q),

LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q),

LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and

LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q)

The unique feature about this range of laptops is that it comes with all-rounder features which makes it a great fit for business plus students plus Multimedia support too. The Gram series laptops come with three different sized displays including 14,16 and 17 inches. All-these screens are adjusted in the ratio factor of 16:10. Alongside to this, these screens also have anti-glare coasting with smaller bezels and a spectacular DCI-PC color gamut standing at 99%.

Besides the 14-inch, the rest two bigger screens including the 16 and 17 inches will be coming with a WQXGA screen which comes with a peak resolution of (2560×1600). The 14-inch screen has settled with the WUXGA screen which comes with a peak resolution of (1920×1080).

Getting to the processor side, the all-new Gram laptops come with the power of the 12th generation IntelCorTM i7 chipset which is also associated to the Intel Evo. The best part about the laptop is that it comes with the most massive battery capacity which is the 80Whr battery and will be coming with the latest Windows 11.

Getting to the port side, the laptop does feature all the ports you need which include 4 Thunderbolt, 4 USB ports, and even a single USB Type-C port too. LG has also introduced its own new features which include things like AI Sensing Technology for Face ID Login, AI Noise Cancellation, and LG Glance. On the body side, the laptop is completely built with a whole metal body which is approved with MIL-STD-810G military standards.

What is its pricing?

As far as pricing is concerned, the LG Gram laptop launched price starts from Rs.94,999.