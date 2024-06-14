If you’re a gaming enthusiast in the market for a high-quality monitor, you’re in luck. The LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED gaming monitor (27GR95QE-B) is currently available at a significant discount. Originally priced at $996.99, this excellent QHD monitor is now selling for $656.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo, and $659.99 at Best Buy.

That’s a whopping $340 off, making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup.

All you need to know about LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor

The LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor may not be the largest on the market, but its 27-inch OLED panel offers a crisp QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

This means you get deep blacks and strong color contrasts that OLED displays are known for, providing an immersive visual experience. Whether you’re playing the latest AAA titles or watching high-definition content, this monitor ensures that everything looks vibrant and lifelike.

High Refresh Rate and Response Time

Designed with gamers in mind, the LG UltraGear monitor supports a 240Hz refresh rate via its DisplayPort 1.4 and twin HDMI 2.1 ports. This high refresh rate is crucial for competitive gaming, where every millisecond counts.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time further enhances the experience by reducing lag and ghosting, ensuring that fast-paced scenes are rendered smoothly.

Versatile Connectivity

The monitor’s HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports make it versatile for both PC and console gaming. With built-in downscaling, it ensures that 4K content from devices like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or high-end gaming PCs looks excellent on its 1440p display. This makes it a great choice if you have a multi-platform gaming setup.

NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

For a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience, the LG UltraGear monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. These technologies synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU, reducing screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

Adjustable Design

The monitor features an ultra-thin, virtually borderless design, optimizing space within your gaming setup. It’s also highly adjustable, allowing you to change the height, tilt, and swivel to match your ergonomic needs. This ensures that you can game comfortably for extended periods.

Superior Audio with DTS Headphone

For those who prefer using headphones, the monitor supports DTS Headphone, which provides accurate spatialization and localization in games. This 3D audio support enhances your gaming experience, making it more immersive by delivering sound that feels like it’s coming from all around you.

Specs at a Glance for LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor

Display: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Response Time: 0.03ms (GtG)

Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1

Ports: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

Compatibility: NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium

Design: Adjustable height, tilt, and swivel

Audio: DTS Headphone

Why This Deal is Hard to Beat?

With its high-quality OLED display, excellent refresh rate, and versatile connectivity options, the LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor is a standout choice for gamers.

The current discount makes it even more attractive, offering top-tier performance and features at a more accessible price point. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or just someone who appreciates high-quality visuals, this monitor is sure to enhance your gaming experience.

BUY NOW from AMAZON

Conclusion

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED gaming monitor is an excellent choice.

The combination of a crisp QHD OLED display, high refresh rate, and rapid response time makes it perfect for both casual and competitive gaming.

The current $340 discount makes this high-end monitor more affordable, providing exceptional value for its price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your gaming setup with one of the best monitors available on the market today.

This is all you need to know about all new deals on this gaming beasts! Are you considering to make an upgrade? Share your thoughts in the comment section.