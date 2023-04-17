Lights, Camera, Action: Top 20 Must-See Movies of April!

As the month of April continues, there are many exciting new movie releases that are worth checking out. From horror to comedy to drama, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top 20 movies for this month:

1. Evil Dead Rise

This horror film follows two estranged sisters who must unite to fight against a new evil force that threatens to destroy humanity. With plenty of gore and scares, this movie is sure to be a hit among horror fans.

2. Chevalier Chevalier

This is a drama that follows a woman as she navigates the intricacies of the French political system. With a talented cast and gripping storyline, this movie is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. Guy Ritchie’s

The Gentlemen This action-comedy follows a group of London gangsters as they navigate a changing criminal landscape. With an all-star cast and Guy Ritchie’s signature style, this movie promises to be a fun and exciting ride.

4. To Catch a Killer

This crime drama follows a detective as she races against the clock to catch a serial killer. With tense suspense and a talented cast, this movie is sure to keep you guessing until the very end.

5. Somewhere in Queens

Somewhere in Queens is a romantic comedy that follows a young couple as they navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship. With plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments, this movie is perfect for date night.

6. Carmen

This drama follows a young woman as she navigates the complexities of life in modern-day Cuba. With beautiful cinematography and a talented cast, this movie is a must-see for fans of foreign films.

7. Plan 75

Plan 75 is a thriller that follows a group of strangers as they awaken in a mysterious facility and must fight to survive. With plenty of twists and turns, this movie is perfect for fans of suspense.

8. Other People’s Children

Other People’s Children is a drama that explores the complexities of family and parenthood. With powerful performances and a gripping storyline, this movie is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

9. Judy Blume’s Forever

This coming-of-age drama follows a teenage girl as she navigates the ups and downs of first love. With poignant moments and relatable characters, this movie is a must-see for anyone who has ever experienced young love.

10. War of the Worlds

The Attack This sci-fi action movie follows a group of survivors as they band together to fight against an alien invasion. With plenty of explosions and epic battles, this movie is perfect for fans of blockbuster action movies.

11. River River

A drama that follows a young man as he embarks on a journey to find his missing sister. With beautiful cinematography and a haunting soundtrack, this movie is a must-see for fans of indie films.

12. The Best Man

This romantic comedy follows a group of friends as they reunite for a wedding and must confront their past relationships. With plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments, this movie is perfect for a night in with friends.

13. Two Sinners and a Saint

This crime drama follows three friends as they navigate the criminal underworld of Detroit. With powerful performances and a gripping storyline, this movie is a must-see for fans of gritty crime dramas.

14. Cadejo Blanco

Cadejo Blanco is a thriller that follows a group of friends as they embark on a road trip through Central America. As they navigate the unfamiliar terrain, they begin to encounter a series of terrifying supernatural events.

15. Gringa

Gringa is a drama that explores the complexities of identity and belonging. The movie follows a young woman who returns to her family’s home in Costa Rica after being raised in the United States. As she tries to reconnect with her roots, she is met with resistance and must navigate the challenges of being an outsider in her own country.

16. Air

An engaging drama that explores the themes of ego and capitalism, emphasizing the importance of a shoe deal as much as the 2008 financial crisis

This comedy follows a group of friends who embark on a hilarious journey to seek revenge on a shady salesman who scammed them. With plenty of laughs and hijinks, this movie is perfect for anyone in need of a good laugh.

17. Say I Do to Me

Say I Do to Me is a romantic comedy that explores the complexities of self-love and self-acceptance. The movie follows a young woman as she learns to embrace her flaws and find happiness within herself.

18. Renfield

A horror movie that follows a young man as he becomes embroiled in the world of vampires. With plenty of scares and a gripping storyline, this movie is perfect for horror fans.

19. Beau is Afraid

This drama follows a young boy as he navigates the complexities of growing up and facing his fears. With poignant moments and relatable characters, this movie is perfect for anyone who has ever felt afraid.

20. LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING

This is a biographical documentary film about the life and career of Richard Wayne Penniman, better known as Little Richard. The film explores his rise to fame as a rock and roll pioneer, as well as his struggles with identity, religion, and addiction.

The month of April has plenty of exciting new movie releases that are worth checking out. From horror to comedy to drama, there’s something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show!

