List of start-ups breaking out of Traditional Tech Roles to Solve India’s Biggest Problems

When talking about change and progress today, two words come to mind- innovation and technology. These days technology is evolving at a rate like never before. The name of the new revolutionary tool is technology. It could be the healthcare industry, educational industry, or any other industry, it is progressing at a fast speed due to the revolutionary changes by technology and innovation.

Even in India, many innovators and organizations have created a huge impact using the tools of innovation and technology. Organizations like Accenture and The Better India have worked extensively in the past 3 years to bring about changes that can help society live better.

Hence, here is a list of 6 companies that have used the powers of IoT, AI, VR, Robotics, BigData, and much more to solve an array of problems and challenges that many Indians had to face earlier. Their efforts have resulted in a better tomorrow.

1. Fluxgen Technologies

It is a painful fact that it takes about 7,600 liters of water to make 1 pair of jeans which means about 22,500 liters of water to make 1 kg of jeans. This insane amount is only higher in reality if all the wastage and inconsiderate use are taken under consideration.

In 2011, Ganesh Shankar found a start-up, Fluxgen Technologies to find a solution to this crazy water consumption. This start-up in Bangalore made a system called AquaGen that uses IoT to monitor the consumption of water. This system can analyze and provide a detailed report that helps organizations keep a check on their use, wastage, and leakage of water.

Over the past 4 years, their system has resulted in the conservation of about 1 billion liters of water.

2. SUN Mobility

Chetan Mini and Uday Khemka had a vision for electric vehicles which led to them starting SUN Mobility in 2017. Their aim was to develop an infrastructure through which electric vehicles will reach a wide userbase across India. However, they realized that this can be achieved only by reducing the cost of the vehicles and making the batteries more sustainable.

Hence, they created 3 things- 1. smart IoT-enabled batteries, 2. quick interchange stations to swap the batteries, and 3. IoT network for seamless integration of everything. The result of all everything was fuelling that was cheaper and faster than gasoline and cheaper electric vehicles.

Vehicles that have been using these batteries have covered about 2 million kilometers which have saved about 280 million grams of carbon dioxide emissions.

3. Dozee

Dozee is a device created by Turtle Shell Technologies that helps in access to better healthcare by providing accurate diagnosis of conditions. This device can help with a preliminary diagnosis of various illnesses which reduces the time spent in making decisions to visit hospitals and go through multiple tests.

It is a smart contact-free health monitor that one can slip under their mattress. it keeps tracking the health condition of the individual through metrics like heart health, stress, sleep quality, etc, and gives a detailed analysis report on the Dozee apps that can be installed in smartphones.

4. Log 9 Materials

Log 9 Materials is a Bangalore based nanotechnology company that has developed Aluminium Fuel Cells (AFCs). The availability of lithium-ion batteries for powering e-vehicles in India is less which makes it a costly hard to access product. Hence, AFCs are a sustainable solution to this problem.

AFCs are better than lithium-ion batteries in many respects such as easier to use, less frequent recharge, and 30-40% cheaper. Where lithium-ion batteries have a range of only 250kms, AFCs have a range of over 1,000kms.

5. Vaahan

Ashwin Shreshta wanted to create change and innovation that matters at the roots of the society he lives in. Hence, he created a swivel seat called Caruna that swivels out towards the door of the car making it easier for elderly and differently-abled people to get out of the car easily.

Shreshta says, “These seats fit into any vehicle and ensure accessibility, comfort, ergonomics, and functionality in just one click. They automatically swivel out to enable wheelchair and walker transfers to the vehicle as conveniently as possible. This makes sure that a person’s back, thighs, and the lower hip area are at a convenient position to promote good blood circulation even during long rides.”

6. DotBook

DotBook is the name of a Braille laptop developed by a team of researchers at IIT-Delhi. They felt that nobody should feel dependent on someone to create and consume digital content, even the visually impaired.

The laptop has applications like email, calculator, and a web browser like other laptops. However, this one comes with a Braille display that is also refreshable. There are 2 variants of the laptop. the 40Q one has 40 characters in a line and a normal QWERTY keyboard with the Braille keyboard. The 20Q one displays 20 characters in a line.

Project leader Prof. M Balakrishnan said, “The DotBook represents an excellent example of user-oriented applied research. It is a result of sustained efforts over four years of a multi-organizational team comprising academicians, two industry partners, and a user organization.”