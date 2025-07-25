Introduction

A U.S. federal judge has firmly rejected YouTuber Logan Paul’s attempt to assign sole blame to his CryptoZoo co-founders for the project’s demise. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin in Austin, Texas, cautioned that allowing such a maneuver could fracture the integrity of the broader fraud lawsuit filed by disgruntled investors. Here’s how the legal drama unfolded, and what it means for Paul and others linked to CryptoZoo.

Legal Pushback on Paul’s Blame Strategy

Logan Paul had sought a default judgment against CryptoZoo’s co-creators, Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, both of whom failed to respond in court. Paul’s allegation asserts that they acted by deceiving him and resulting in the failure of the venture. Judge Griffin cautioned that if he were to grant this judgment, he would create inconsistent legal results because the plaintiffs’ allegations accuse all defendants, including Paul, collectively, of fraud.

The judge explained that all defendants are “similarly situated” and have common defenses. Isolating Ibanez and Greenbaum without trial would undercut the plaintiffs’ right to pursue their allegations fully, especially those involving Paul and other co-defendants.

At the core, he added, is a determination whether the group “together committed some form of fraudulent acts in the promotion and operation of CryptoZoo”—a matter that requires a comprehensive trial, not piecemeal judicial action.

Timeline of the CryptoZoo Fallout

In early 2023, Investors filed a class action lawsuit stating that CryptoZoo was a “rug pull”, a scam that promised a playable blockchain-based game with breeding mechanics, but fell short of on any of its promises.

Paul filed a counterclaim in January 2024 and later stated that he had been aced out by co-founders Ibanez and Greenbaum who had misrepresented certain events and imploded the project.

The $2.3 million refund were complicated by offering 0.1 ETH per NFT, the sale originally took place in 2021 for the same amount.

They had the additional custody of the requirement that claimants needed to waive their right to sue him.

All of which did little to spare him from the lawsuits as the most recent guidance from the judge demonstrates that Paul’s section 17 defenses are inextricably intertwined with the Joint allegations of deceptive promotion.

Wider Legal Context & Implications

In parallel, Paul faces a defamation lawsuit filed in June 2024 by YouTuber Stephen Findeisen, a.k.a. “Coffeezilla.” Findeisen criticized CryptoZoo in a series of videos, prompting Paul to accuse him of defamation. A judge cleared that case to proceed in March 2025. Findeisen has asked that his suit be consolidated with the CryptoZoo class-action, but Paul has opposed the move.

Legal analysts highlight the significance: the court’s refusal to allow Paul to shift blame underscores that celebrity status does not grant immunity when financial harm occurs—and courts are increasingly unwilling to let influencers sidestep liability in crypto ventures. Investors and observers note this could set precedent: courts may now treat influencer-backed projects with heightened scrutiny and demand clear accountability.

Conclusion

The Texas magistrate’s ruling serves as a strong rebuke of procedural maneuvering in complex fraud lawsuits. Logan Paul’s attempt to pin the collapse of CryptoZoo solely on absent co-founders has been deemed premature and potentially disruptive to the fairness of the case.

Investors in CryptoZoo and the broader NFT space will likely follow this case closely. Its outcome could influence how courts treat future disputes involving influencer-led crypto projects—with transparency, accountability, and joint liability coming into sharper legal focus.