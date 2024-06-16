Pathology Lab Targeted, Healthcare Services Disrupted

London’s healthcare system faced a significant setback on June 3 when Synnovis, a vital pathology laboratory serving multiple NHS organizations in southeast London, fell victim to a ransomware attack. This cyber incident severely hampered Synnovis’s ability to process crucial blood tests, leading to widespread disruptions in patient care. Over 800 scheduled operations, along with 700 outpatient appointments, were abruptly canceled within a week. Additionally, 18 organ transplant procedures had to be redirected to alternative facilities.

Immediate Response and Collaborative Efforts

In response to the crisis, NHS England London swiftly declared a regional incident to manage the fallout from the cyberattack. The immediate priorities included reallocating surgeries to neighboring hospitals, collaborating closely with Synnovis to bolster their testing capacity, and rerouting blood tests from affected GP practices in Lambeth and Southwark to alternative pathology services. To support ongoing medical procedures, NHS Blood and Transplant secured additional stocks of universal blood types (O Positive and O Negative).

Dr. Chris Streather, Medical Director for NHS London, highlighted the impact, saying, “NHS teams are working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the ransomware attack on Synnovis, which has significantly disrupted our services, leading to the postponement of hundreds of appointments and procedures.”

Extent of Disruption and Recovery Efforts

Data released for the initial week post-attack (June 3-9) underscored the strain on the two most affected Trusts—King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. While efforts were made to maintain essential services, certain specialties experienced more disruption than others. Trusts are now implementing additional weekend clinics and prioritizing the rescheduling of postponed procedures.

Professors Ian Abbs and Clive Kay, Chief Executives of Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trusts respectively, acknowledged the ongoing challenges: “The cyber-attack has significantly impacted our services. Despite the tremendous efforts of our staff and the support from our partners across London, we regret the necessity of postponing several operations and appointments. We are diligently working to reschedule these as promptly as possible.”

Maintaining Essential Care Services

Amid the upheaval, urgent and emergency services remain operational, ensuring critical care is provided without interruption. Patients are advised to access NHS services as usual, with emergency cases addressed via 999 and other health concerns through NHS 111.

Jacqueline Totterdell, Group Chief Executive at St George’s, Epsom, and St Helier Hospitals and Health Group, expressed gratitude for the collaborative response: “Following the cyberattack, we have cared for some of the most critically ill patients at St George’s. We extend our appreciation to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and colleagues who have gone above and beyond to minimize delays in patient care.”

Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations

The ransomware attack disrupted blood matching tests, necessitating the use of universal blood types for immediate surgeries. NHS Blood and Transplant issued an urgent appeal for O Positive and O Negative blood donors to replenish supplies. Dr. Gail Miflin, Chief Medical Officer of NHS Blood and Transplant, stressed the importance of donations: “To support London hospitals during this challenging time, we urgently need more O Negative and O Positive donors. Please consider booking an appointment to donate blood.”

Technical Recovery and Future Outlook

Synnovis is actively working on restoring its IT systems, although a full recovery is expected to take time. Interim measures are being implemented to restore some functionality in the coming weeks. The process of rescheduling tests and appointments will continue to cause disruptions over the next few months.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, suspecting the involvement of the Qilin extortion group. Synnovis, in collaboration with NHS experts, is conducting a thorough investigation to assess the impact and contain the breach.

Andrew Bland, Chief Executive of South East London Integrated Care Board, assured the public, stating, “We are committed to resolving this incident and prioritizing urgent and critical patients. We appreciate the efforts of everyone across the healthcare system in responding to this challenge.”