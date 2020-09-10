Lottery Heroes Review – Can you Trust This Lottery Operator?

Are you a fan of the lottery? If yes, then you are definitely not alone. Countless people out there enjoy the lottery because it gives them a chance to win a fortune. It is a game that can change your life within seconds and has been around for centuries. But, the simple fact is that lottery is not like what it used to be years ago. A lot of things have changed in this space and they have actually helped lotteries spread all over the world. There was a time when you could only hear about massive jackpots of some lotteries, especially the ones in the United States like the Powerball or the Mega Millions.

These lotteries were the dream of many people and they coveted the jackpots, but couldn’t participate in them because they didn’t live in the country. But, this was years ago and as mentioned earlier, things are no longer the same. Technology has advanced a great deal and the internet has opened up a lot of avenues for people. Today, you don’t have to be living in a country in order to enter its lottery. Geographical limitations can be overcome with the help of technology and the internet.

But, there is one element that you do need still; a lottery operator. They are the ones who play the role of mediator and connect you to the lotteries you want. But, there are some out there that don’t act as agents i.e. they don’t buy the tickets for you. Instead, they give you the opportunity to bet on the winning numbers of the lotteries. You predict the winning numbers and if you turn out right, you win a prize. Due to the popularity of online lotteries, the number of such lottery operators has shot up significantly.

When you start looking for one to sign up with, you will find a wide array of lottery operators to choose from and it is up to you to select one. You shouldn’t make this decision without putting some thought into it. Why? This is due to the fact that not all of the lottery operators you find in the market are reliable. Some are just cybercriminals and their only aim is to scam as many people as possible by luring them with the idea of participating in some big lotteries. You definitely don’t want to fall for such a trap, so it is best to do your due diligence and make sure you select a legitimate lottery operator.

From the horde of options you will come across, there is one that will stand out for you and that is Lottery Heroes. Of course, if you take a look at their website, you will find them claiming to be one of the best lottery gaming platforms in the market. But, is it really true? Do they really do what they claim? The key to finding the answer is by evaluating their features and offerings because that will tell you exactly who you are.

What is Lottery Heroes?

Lottery Heroes is a digital lottery platform that provides people with the opportunity of betting on the winning numbers of some of the most renowned lotteries in the world. It has achieved a lot of popularity in a very short amount of time and has earned the title of being one of the best lottery betting services out there. Lottery Heroes was founded just last year by a company known as Purple Rain N.V. and they are offering legal services to people all over the world. How can you confirm that? This is because they have put in the effort to get a proper gaming license from the Government of Curacao and you can also verify the license number, which is clearly mentioned on their website.

Perhaps, the top reason that Lottery Heroes has drawn so much attention in such a short amount of time is the fact that they allow you to bet on some of the most prominent lotteries in the world. There was a time when lotteries from Australia such as OZ Powerball and lotto games in the United States like Powerball and Mega Millions and those in Europe like EuroJackpot were considered inaccessible by people in other parts of the world. With services like Lottery Heroes, now everyone has the opportunity to try their luck in the lottery of their choice. Along with their lottery offerings, they have also added some other games and online tools that can make things fun and exciting for everyone involved. These include Scratchcards, playing in a syndicate or trying out combos.

To cater to their clients, Lottery Heroes is providing its services in multiple languages. These include English, Swedish, German, Spanish, Czech, Polish, Italian, Danish and Finnish. Their platform is fully automated, which makes it extremely easy to use. Hence, even if you are a newbie and have never used any lottery betting service or such a platform before, you will not have any problems in getting used to it. They are providing their services to both experienced and newcomers alike and giving them plenty of choices when it comes to lotteries and Scratch cards.

Privacy and Security at Lottery Heroes

One of the biggest concerns that people may have when signing up with any lottery operator is their privacy and the security of their information. The internet has become a stomping ground for hackers and other kinds of frauds and you don’t want your personal information falling into the wrong hands. The reassuring thing about Lottery Heroes is that they have a proper privacy policy in place, which is discussed in detail on their website. All you have to do is take a look to find out exactly how they keep your information safe.

You can rest assured that Lottery Heroes does not sell or share your information with any unauthorized individual or third-party without your consent. Any and all the information they collect from you is used for providing their services and nothing more. In addition, in order to protect this information from hackers, they have bought an SSL (Secure Socket Layer) from Amazon. All data that they accumulate is encrypted, which means no one can use or access it without the decryption key. They also monitor the website to keep it safe.

Understanding How Lottery Heroes Work

This part can be a bit intimidating, especially for newcomers. They are often apprehensive about what complicated and time consuming procedures they would have to put up with when they are using a lottery operator. With Lottery Heroes, you don’t have to worry about any such thing because they have kept things simple and straightforward for all their users. As they welcome both beginners and experienced lottery players, they have deliberately put in effort to keep things easy. In order to know how Lottery Heroes work, you just need to follow a couple of steps.

Choose

This is how you get started i.e. you choose the lottery you wish to bet on at Lottery Heroes. There are 21 options provided for you to choose from.

Pick

To make things interesting for its users, several game modes have been added by Lottery Heroes and it is time for you to decide which one you want to go with. This can be a single game, syndicate or a combo.

Buy

This is rather self-explanatory. When you have decided what mode you want to use, you can now move onto buying your ticket. This means deciding what numbers you want to play and pay for the ticket.

Check

Either you can check the results of the draw when they happen to see if you have won anything or you can wait for an alert from Lottery Heroes, which is usually sent when you win a prize. The lottery operator informs its clients when they win and has the policy of crediting their accounts with their winnings automatically, provided that the amount is not in excess of 50,000 euros.

Lotteries to Play at Lottery Heroes

Before you decide what game mode you want to play, it is best to check out the lotteries that you have at your disposal. As mentioned earlier, Lottery Heroes has put together a total of 21 lotteries that its users can bet on and these are some of the best lotteries in the world due to which they have great prizes. Find the list of lotteries that are at your disposal:

Powerball

Euro Millions

SuperEnalotto

Mega Millions

Oz Powerball

El Gordo

Daily Million

Cash4 Life

6 aus 49

EuroJackpot

Florida Lotto

Lotto PL

New York Lotto

Oz Lotto

France Lotto

Mega-Sena

Thunderball

Irish Lotto

Bonoloto

La Primitiva

It is important to remember that every one of these lotteries have different ticket prices and the winning amount also varies. You can consider both of these factors before deciding which lotteries you want to bet on. To help its clients get acquainted with the numerous lotteries, Lottery Heroes has added some useful information on their website about them. Some of the information they have provided includes the rules of every game, the odds of winning and the winning conditions. This is undoubtedly an excellent feature because it can help out those who don’t have a lot of knowledge about these lotteries.

In addition to this feature, you will discover that Lottery Heroes has also added individual pages dedicated to the 21 games they are offering. Here, information like the prize breakdown and structure of the lottery is mentioned in detail for the convenience of the players. Going through this information is essential for every player before they start out. In fact, it can even help in number selection and you just might choose the winning numbers.

Scratchcards Available at Lottery Heroes

Apart from letting you bet on some of the best lotteries in the world, Lottery Heroes has also given you a way to win prizes the easy way. If you are not looking for something too complicated and don’t mind taking home small prizes, Scratchcards are the best option for you. No prior knowledge is required for this particular game because all you have to do is scratch the cards. Obviously, you won’t have the cards in your hand, but these are virtual cards that you can scratch.

Upon doing so, they will reveal some symbols and as long as you are able to have matching symbols, you will win a prize, again depending on the symbol on the card. This is extremely simple and you can win a quick prize. The cost of these Scratchcards depends on the ones you decide to play as there are a total of 9 options that Lottery Heroes has added to their platform for your convenience. But, in order to win, you first have to choose a Scratchcard and the ones you can explore are:

Bicho Mania: You can buy sets of 3, 5 or 25 cards and each is priced at €1.

Horseshoe Scratch: You can buy sets of 100, 300 or 500 cards and each is priced at €0.10.

33 Chances: You can buy sets of 1, 5 or 10 cards and each is priced at €2.

Double Chance: You can buy sets of 3, 15 or 150 and each is priced at €1.

Black Cyber: You can buy sets of 10, 20 or 100 cards and each is priced at €0.50.

Super Shamrock: You can buy sets of 10, 30 or 100 cards and each is priced at €1.

Raid the Piggy Bank: You can buy sets of 5, 100 or 400 cards and each is priced at €0.25.

Stuffed with €100s: You can buy sets of 1, 5 or 50 cards and each is priced at €3.

Elephant Scratchcard: You can buy sets of 20, 50 or 200 cards and each is priced at €0.10.

You can select any of these Scratchcards, depending on how much you want to spend. After you have bought a card, you just need to scratch it, which can be done virtually. If you are playing on your phone, you can just scratch it with your finger or use a mouse pointer on your PC. There is also a ‘Reveal All’ button provided and you just have to click it for it to show you all the numbers. A total of nine symbols can be found on all cards and only three of them have to match for you to win something. If you do win, the prize is credited to your account instantly.

Gaming Modes you can Try at Lottery Heroes

One of the major reasons that Lottery Heroes has soared to new heights of popularity is due to their appealing offerings. They have added several gaming modes that their users can try out, particularly when they want to improve their odds of winning. Of course, there is a basic option available for newbies and there are also others that can definitely add to the rush. These gaming modes are:

Buying a single line

This is exactly what it sounds like; the most basic way of betting on the lottery at Lottery Heroes is to buy just one line in a single draw of the lottery you have selected. It is the equivalent of one ticket you would buy in a lottery. You need to guess the winning numbers and then wait for the results to see how right you are. The chances of winning this way are a tad low because there will be lots of competition, but a good choice for those who don’t want to spend too much.

Join a syndicate

If you want to improve your chances of winning a prize, you can try a syndicate. Lottery Heroes has added this option for those players who don’t like to lose and are willing to maximize their chances of winning. Traditional syndicates involved people coming together, pooling in their money and using it to buy multiple tickets. If even one of the tickets one, the prize was divided amongst all the people, depending on how much they had contributed. The same rules apply to an online syndicate, only you don’t have to go looking for members for the pool.

To participate in a syndicate on Lottery Heroes, you just need to decide which lottery’s syndicate you wish to join, figure out the number of shares/tickets you wish to purchase and then make the payment. Bear in mind that the more shares you purchase, the higher your chances of winning. Moreover, Lottery Heroes also gives you the option of deciding to enter a syndicate for one draw or for multiple draws in the upcoming weeks, as per your preference.

Try a Combo

Where syndicate can boost your chances of winning significantly, imagine what participating in multiple syndicates will do. This is exactly what the Combo option on Lottery Heroes does. Put simply, it is a combination of multiple syndicates and you are getting the chance to try your luck at multiple jackpots instead of a simple one. For instance, when you purchase a share of the combo known as UK Royal, you will receive three shares of three different syndicates, which are Euro Millions, Irish Lotto and Thunderball UK. Again, in the case of winning, the prizes are divided amongst the players.

If you check out Lottery Heroes website, you will come to see that they are offering multiple combos for you to choose from. You can check what lotteries are included in every option in order to decide which one you want to play. Once again, you have the option of participating in a single draw or in multiple draws.

Choosing your Numbers at Lottery Heroes

When it comes to choosing the numbers you want to bet on, everyone tries a different tactic. Some people pick the first numbers that come to their mind; others track trends by comparing the past numbers that have won. If you have looked into ways of winning the lottery, you will be aware that experts recommend you choose numbers randomly. Sure, you can try this on your own, but it is easier said than done. Try as you might, you end up adding some number of significance instead of creating a random combination.

In this scenario, Lottery Heroes has given its users the option of using Quick Pick, in which you don’t choose the numbers yourself. The numbers are chosen for you if you decide to go with this option. In this way, they will be completely random and you will have a fair shot at winning the prize.

Participating in Multiple Draws at Lottery Heroes

Another tip for winning the lottery is to play in consecutive draws because this can improve your odds of winning. Therefore, lots of people don’t like missing out on draws, but there are times when you forget to place your bet or remember when it is too late. If you don’t want such a scenario to befall you, Lottery Heroes has added the multi-draw option for you. The platform gives you the option of deciding how many draws you want to participate in and you can simply use this subscription service to save yourself some valuable time. There is no longer any need to worry about missing out on a draw because you will be automatically entered.

Resolving Problems at Lottery Heroes

There is an FAQ section on the website of Lottery Heroes where they have provided answers to numerous questions that players may have when using their services. You can find a lot of useful information here, but if you still need any kind of assistance, customer support is also available. In fact, you can reach out to them through several channels, which are:

Email

Phone

Online Contact Form

Live Chat

Their services are available 24/7 and they will answer all your problems and queries at their earliest.

Final Verdict

Upon evaluating all these features and services of Lottery Heroes, it is quite clear that they are a reliable and trustworthy gaming platform that is dedicated to providing excellent service to their clients.