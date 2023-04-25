Lucid Motors Gravity electric SUV moves closer to reality with major milestone

Lucid Motors, a relatively new entrant in the automotive industry, initially focused on manufacturing batteries before developing its own all-electric sedan, the Lucid Air. The car received rave reviews, with SlashGear’s Chris Davies praising its handling, range, speed, and luxurious cabin experience. Lucid Motors is now building on the success of the Lucid Air with its new all-electric SUV, the Lucid Gravity, which has been in development since 2020. The concept previews of the vehicle were first revealed late last year, and the latest news is that the SUV has successfully completed public road-testing.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, expressed his excitement about the development of the Gravity SUV, stating that it builds on the company’s previous achievements and drives further advancements in its in-house technology to create a luxury electric SUV that is unlike any other. The Gravity SUV is expected to provide an exhilarating driving experience with high-performance capabilities and a luxurious cabin. Lucid Motors aims to be a strong contender in the electric vehicle market, and the development of the Gravity SUV is a significant step toward achieving that goal. With the successful public road-testing of the vehicle, Lucid Motors has moved one step closer to making the luxury electric SUV a reality.

Building on the success of the Lucid Air, the Gravity SUV has been in development since 2020

Building on the success of the Lucid Air, the Gravity SUV has been in development since 2020, and while Lucid has yet to finalize its specifications, the company’s original 2024 target for its release still appears to be on track. While initial expectations were for reservations to begin in early 2023, the company has not yet opened the opportunity, but it is still possible for orders to be taken later in the year. The Gravity SUV promises a groundbreaking combination of spaciousness, performance, and driving range, exceeding other electric SUVs on the market. Lucid’s “Glass Cockpit” will seat up to seven passengers with high-resolution displays, running a new version of Lucid UX, a custom Android-based infotainment system that includes built-in maps and voice control. While the price of the vehicle is still undisclosed, it is expected to exceed the $100,000 minimum required for the Lucid Air. Any further delays may provide a chance for potential buyers to save for this innovative and luxurious electric SUV.

As early as 2019, Lucid’s former Chief Technology Officer, Peter Rawlinson, who is now also the CEO, hinted that the company was considering the possibility of releasing an SUV. However, no further mention of the SUV was made until Lucid went public in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, at which point it was announced that the SUV would be released in 2023. In the meantime, Lucid has announced the release of its first mid-trim Touring versions of its Air luxury electric sedan, which is priced at $107,400. The Touring version is equipped with a 620-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. It features an “18-module Long Range battery pack” that provides more rear seat foot space and has a range of 425 miles on a single charge. The Air Touring also boasts an impressive energy efficiency of 4.6 miles per kWh, which matches that of the more expensive Grand Touring version. To date, Lucid has only shipped two versions of its Air luxury electric sedan. The first was the Air Dream Edition, which was released at the initial launch and had a starting price of $169,000. The Dream Edition is no longer available for purchase. The second version is the Grand Touring model, which is currently available for purchase and starts at $154,000.

