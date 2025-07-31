Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), one of India’s premier automotive and farm equipment manufacturers, reported robust financial results for the first quarter of FY26, reflecting strong growth across all business verticals. Consolidated revenue rose 22% year-on-year to ₹45,529 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 24% to ₹4,083 crore. These figures highlight the company’s resilient operational performance despite macroeconomic headwinds, including geopolitical concerns and market uncertainties.

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw an improvement, rising to ₹36.58 compared to ₹29.44 in the same quarter last year. The return on equity (RoE) stood at a healthy 20.6%, highlighting effective capital utilization. M&M’s standalone numbers were similarly impressive, with revenue up 26% to ₹34,143 crore and standalone PAT jumping 32% to ₹3,450 crore, outperforming analyst estimates. The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 14%, reflecting operational efficiency gains.

Growth Driven by Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors:

M&M’s automotive segment continued to lead the growth story, with SUV volumes growing 22% year-over-year, as the company further expanded its market share to 27.3% in the SUV category—a gain of 570 basis points. The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment also showed strength, with market share rising 340 basis points to 54.2% in vehicles under 3.5 tonnes. The standalone automotive revenue surged to ₹24,949 crore, a substantial increase from ₹18,947 crore, supported by a 17% year-on-year rise in vehicle volumes to 247,249 units.

In the farm equipment segment, M&M maintained its leadership with a record-high tractor market share of 45.2%, up 50 basis points, alongside a 10% growth in tractor volumes. The segment’s profitability improved with core tractor PBIT margins increasing by 100 basis points to 20.7%. This breadth of performance across the automotive and farm sectors shows M&M’s strong product portfolio and consumer demand fundamentals.

Financial Services and Technology Units Show Encouraging Momentum:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL), M&M’s financial services division, reported a 15% year-over-year gain in assets under management (AUM) in addition to its main manufacturing division. Its Gross Stage 3 (GS3) asset quality ratio was below 4%, indicating consistent credit performance. This expansion bolsters M&M’s plan to expand its financial network in order to boost car sales and expand its consumer base.

The group’s IT and technology services business, Tech Mahindra, also reported notable gains, with its EBIT margin rising by 260 basis points to 11.1%, showing a focus on margin enhancement in the face of changing market demands. Mahindra Logistics also had a 14% increase in sales, showing the group’s success with diversification.

Valuations and Market Outlook: SEBI RAs See 15% Upside Potential

Market analysts and SEBI-registered research analysts (RAs) view the current valuation of M&M shares as reasonable, considering its strong financial results and growth potential. Despite the recent gains, the stock is perceived to offer approximately a 15% upside based on future earnings projections and sustainable market share gains.

M&M’s strong operating metrics, disciplined capital management, and broad-based growth across businesses have instilled confidence among investors and experts. The company’s commitment to innovation, electrification strategies in the automotive segment, and expansion in farm equipment and financial services are expected to drive long-term shareholder value.

Management reaffirmed growth guidance for SUVs in the mid-to-high teens, emphasizing confidence in delivering sustained performance. Challenges such as raw material cost fluctuations, competitive pressures, and evolving regulatory landscapes remain, but M&M’s diversified portfolio and cost-control measures position it well to navigate these complexities.

As M&M progresses through FY26, attention will focus on how effectively the company capitalizes on rising consumer demand, expands electric vehicle offerings, and leverages digital transformation initiatives. The optimistic outlook, combined with reasonable valuations, makes M&M a compelling proposition for investors seeking exposure to India’s automotive and rural growth story.