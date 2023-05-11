Managers who use AI will be preferred in IBM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way businesses operate, and it has the potential to transform industries from the ground up. AI-powered tools are already being used in various business areas such as customer service, sales, marketing, and more. According to Rob Thomas, the Chief Commercial Officer at IBM, managers who use AI will replace those who do not. This report examines the impact of AI on management roles and how it is changing the way people work.

AI and Management

As AI continues to evolve, it has the potential to transform the way managers work. While AI may not replace managers completely, it can certainly help managers make better decisions by providing them with real-time insights and predictive analytics. AI-powered tools can also help managers automate repetitive tasks, freeing up their time to focus on more strategic initiatives.

One of the most significant benefits of AI is its ability to analyze vast amounts of data quickly. By using AI, managers can make data-driven decisions that are based on real-time insights rather than relying on historical data. AI can also help managers predict future trends, which can be useful in making business decisions.

AI can also be used to improve employee engagement and productivity. By analyzing employee data, AI can help managers identify areas where employees need additional training or support. AI can also help managers identify employees who are at risk of leaving the company, allowing them to take proactive steps to retain them.

AI and Job Displacement

While AI has the potential to transform the way managers work, it also has the potential to displace jobs. According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, AI could displace 75 million jobs by 2022. However, the report also suggests that AI could create 133 million new jobs over the same period.

The key to avoiding job displacement is to upskill and reskill the workforce. This means providing training and support to employees so that they can adapt to new roles that are created as a result of AI. It also means investing in education programs that prepare people for the jobs of the future.

IBM’s Approach to AI and Job Displacement

IBM has been at the forefront of AI development for many years. The company has been investing heavily in AI research and development, and it has been using AI in various business areas. However, IBM is also aware of the potential for job displacement that comes with AI.

Earlier this year, IBM announced that it would pause hiring on jobs that could be replaced by AI. The company’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, also suggested that 30% of the company’s non-customer facing roles could be replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.

While this may seem like a cause for concern, IBM is taking a proactive approach to job displacement. The company has launched a range of programs designed to upskill and reskill its workforce. This includes online learning programs and initiatives that provide employees with the opportunity to work on AI-related projects.

AI and Employee Management

One area where AI is being used to transform management roles is employee management. AI-powered tools can be used to analyze employee data and provide managers with insights into employee behavior and performance.

For example, AI can be used to monitor employee activity and identify patterns of behavior that may indicate an employee is disengaged or at risk of leaving the company. AI can also be used to analyze employee feedback and identify areas where employees need additional support or training.

ChatGPT and Employee Management

One of the most cutting-edge AI tools is ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT is a language model that is capable of generating human-like responses to text-based input. The technology has been used in various business areas, including customer service, sales, and marketing.