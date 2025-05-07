Alex Mashinsky, the former chief executive of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, is pushing for a reduced sentence of one year, firmly rejecting the U.S. Department of Justice’s request for a 20-year prison term.

In a court filing submitted on May 5, his legal team urged the Southern District of New York to impose no more than 366 days behind bars, calling the government’s recommendation a form of punishment that would effectively amount to a life sentence. Mashinsky is currently 59 years old, and his defense claims that a two-decade sentence would result in him dying in prison, especially given his health and age.

Mashinsky had pleaded guilty in December 2024 to charges related to commodities and securities fraud. He admitted to selling CEL tokens for personal profit and misleading investors about the safety and security of Celsius as a platform. His actions, prosecutors say, contributed to the platform’s collapse during the widespread market crash in June 2022, which left thousands of retail investors with substantial losses.

The DOJ’s sentencing memo accuses him of running a deliberate and long-term scheme designed to exploit regular investors, many of whom lost their life savings. They argue that his actions were calculated and greedy, with no concern for the people he misled.

In contrast, Mashinsky’s attorneys presented a different picture of the man they are defending. They described his life history, including his background as the child of Soviet Jewish refuseniks, his service in the Israeli military, and his long record in business. They argued that this was his first criminal offense, that he had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty, and that he had already agreed to forfeit nearly $48 million gained through the CEL token sales. According to the defense, portraying Mashinsky as a predator ignores his earlier life of service and personal integrity.

The court has also received over 200 victim impact statements from affected Celsius users, detailing emotional stress and financial hardship. Prosecutors insist that Mashinsky’s lack of remorse and the depth of harm he caused justifies a strong punishment. They have even drawn comparisons between Mashinsky and other high-profile fraudsters, including FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years.

Mashinsky’s defense, however, warned that such comparisons are unfair and misleading. They argued that the DOJ’s portrayal was harsh and dehumanizing, reducing a complex individual to a simple caricature. They maintain that a one-year sentence is more suitable and in line with Mashinsky’s personal history and conduct before the Celsius scandal.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on May 8 in New York. The final decision will determine whether the court agrees with the defense’s request for leniency or supports the DOJ’s harsher proposal. The outcome could set a precedent for how white-collar crimes in the crypto sector are punished going forward.