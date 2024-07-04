If you have been eager to have a home theater on a budget, then the following tips will interest you. If there is one thing that Walmart is particularly good at, it is its ability to sell off 4K TVs at some amazing discounts. Now let’s take a closer look and find out more about these TVs, which are generating so much interest.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: A Big Deal for a Big Screen

First up, we have the headliner: Hisense’s 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Normally, this beauty retails for $298, but at Walmart, it is going for $258 right now. That’s $40 that could go toward getting a popcorn machine for those movie nights you always intended on having.

This TV is not only big; it comes with a host of features that enhance the whole experience of watching. It gives an enhanced 4k content meaning you will be able to see sharp details like you are actually at the scene. Moreover, it features HDR (High Dynamic Range) which adds more brightness to colors and contrast. So you have to think of it like going from scribbling on paper with a crayon to painting a picture on a canvas.

And that is not all, folks. This is a TV with Roku built in meaning you have access to premium channels like HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix. There are endless choices of what to watch like a buffet of entertainment that can be easily accessed. But if you are interested in the free content, The Roku Channel provides you more than 800 TV channels and more than 100000 hours of the show and the movie. Can you just think about having a library larger than your local library one and it is all free?

There are a lot of positive reviews of this TV. With a 4. From the assessment taking over 14500 people and rating it 3 out of 5, it shows that people like it. More than 10,400 of those evaluations are five-star! Some specific testimonial from the buyer included “Great price and great quality!” I like the clarity of the display, and it can readily sync with my game console.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV – More Affordable and Less Enormous

If the Hisense TV did not appeal to your desires then perhaps the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV will grab your attention. It is slightly smaller but also slightly cheaper than some other ones out there. Previously it was priced for $268 but now you can get it from Walmart for only $238. That is surely a deal that would be hard to turn down.

This TV also comes with a great display screen of 4K to enable viewers have a great view of what is being aired. Like the Hisense, it also enables access to many apps like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and so on. However, Vizio goes a notch higher by including the WatchFree+ app with over 275 of them, and 15000 movies and shows. Sometimes it feels like you have a treasure chest full of entertainment right in your living room.

The Vizio TV is also very popular and has received a good 4. Rated 4 out of 5 based on over 200 people. Another happy customer said: “LOVE IT!! The bright colors and the sharper contrast plus many more channels and choices with VIZIO! I will surely go for a VIZIO model again if the one in the bedroom will malfunction.”

So, Which One Should You Choose?

Well, what TV should you get? In short, it is all about preference. For those who like Roku’s interface and would like a larger screen, consider the 58 inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV. In contrast, if you want a slightly smaller television with a few more channels, some more Poh, and a lower price, the best option is the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV.