Mastercard has filed 15 trademark applications for crypto-related services

Mastercard has filed 15 new trademark applications for crypto-related services, finance, and metaverse technology. Within the metaverse, the company intends to develop non-fungible token (NFT)-backed media, a payment processing, and e-commerce transaction system, and a crypto asset marketplace.

Virtual credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards have all been trademarked by Mastercard. In addition, the firm has trademarked metaverse events and performances. According to fresh data from Mastercard, the number of NFT trademarks submitted this year has topped the previous year’s total.

Mastercard has filed 15 new trademark applications in the areas of cryptocurrency, finance, and metaverse technology

MasterCard, the world’s largest payment company, has filed 15 new trademark applications in the areas of cryptocurrency, fintech, and metaverse technology. The trademark filings reveal that the credit card giant plans to establish non-fungible tokens (NFT)-backed media, a payment processing, and e-commerce transaction system within the metaverse, as well as a crypto asset market.

According to Kondoudis’ information, Mastercard has applied for trademarks for downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video authenticated by NFTs, as well as e-commerce software that would allow electronic commercial transactions to take place through the metaverse.

The company also filed applications for virtual credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards, as well as the ability to use these digital cards to make payments in the metaverse.

MasterCard also registered trademarks for metaverse events and performances, as well as online communities related to digital assets. According to the data, the number of NFT trademarks filed so far this year has topped the combined total from the previous year.

In 2022, 1,967 applications have been filed according to the lawyer’s data, compared with 1,965 requests in 2021. There were 23 requests in 2020.

This year, Mastercard partnered with Coinbase, a US-based crypto exchange platform, to develop an NFT marketplace to allow Coinbase clients to pay for digital collectibles using their Mastercard debit and credit cards. Previously, Mastercard announced that, due to popular demand, it will expand its advisory services to the digital assets business.

Mastercard is expanding its consulting services to help organizations and institutions better understand the fast-developing digital asset and financial environment. The organization plans to hire 500 college graduates and young professionals to help support the new programs.

The startup wants to make it easier for banks and merchants to use digital assets like cryptocurrency and NFTs, according to the press release.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family! Let us know what do you think about the topic in the comment section below.

Also read: What are the Top 5 Investments of Elon Musk