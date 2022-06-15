Matt Damon held responsible for the lay-off of 260 employees of a crypto based website

Crypto.com lays off employment to cut costs.

Not a long ago, the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced that it would be laying-off employees to cut costs. The decision comes at the back of a devastating market run in the last couple of months and the longevity of the down run. In these time, crypto exchanges are taking steps to cut the costs and save the company from going bankrupt.

Since the market crash, the people who are employed in the crypto industries are fearing a lot, since the safety aspect of the job has truly become volatile. Crypto.com being a crypto exchange has taken the step to cut employment. On the decision of Crypto.com, there have been a lot of speculations and probabilities coming to the forefront of the market. One of the recent news which started trending a lot was that Crypto.com laid-off 260 of its employees due to Matt Damon.

Fortune Favors the Brave.

“Fortune Favors the Brave” is not just a quote in this context. In a commercial made out by Crypto.com, Matt Damon was selected to play in the advertisement which was being marketed aggressively by the website. The commercial used to be played at movie theatres and in all the possible mediums.

Since, Crypto.com started laying-off people, a series of tweets have been flooding in the social media channel that Matt Damon is the reason for the lay-off of the employees.

People’s comments.

In one of the tweets, a user made a metaphorical connection between the rate of the crypto prices and a movie called “Interstellar” which stars Matt Damon. One more user went on to exclaim about bitcoin’s value since the ad has been aired. Though, some of them including Aaron Levie didn’t lay the blame on the actor. Some people thought that Matt Damon’s part in the commercial assured them that the company would not downsize. One of the twitter user went on to question the accountability of investors asking them why did they chose to invest in such a volatile investment place by seeing an actor in a commercial.

Writer’s Report:

Yes, it true that film actors and people in the entertainment world endorse products that they completely don’t believe in. But it is the common man’s ability to decide what is needed for him and what is not. Similarly, blaming an actor for the downsizing of a crypto based company is little obnoxious.