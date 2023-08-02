Maximising savings bank account benefits: 3 proven strategies

Savings bank accounts are an essential part of your financial plan. They help you build an emergency fund, save for your future, fund your dream vacations, all while earning interest. However, it’s crucial to understand that not all savings accounts are the same, as some come with additional benefits and features that can enhance your overall banking experience.

Besides, you can use various useful strategies to maximise your savings’ value. Whether you are saving for a big purchase, college fees, retirement, or an emergency fund, the following tips can make all the difference and help you achieve your financial goals much faster. Having said that, let’s explain these valuable strategies in detail below.

Strategy 1: Open a high-interest savings account

Regular savings accounts often provide nominal interest rates that may fail to keep pace with inflation. On the other hand, a high-interest savings account offers better rates and helps individuals earn more on their savings without getting exposed to investment risks. As the interest rate rises, the money in the savings account experiences accelerated growth.

Various banks and financial institutions offer these savings accounts. Thus, always compare the interest rates, features, minimum balance requirements, fees, cashback, discounts, and value-added services before finalising a savings account.

Strategy 2: Open specific savings accounts

Different banks offer savings accounts that target a particular group of individuals such as kids, women, senior citizens, and they offer unique features that other accounts do not have. For example-

Kids’ savings accounts are excellent for parents who want to teach their children the importance of saving from a young age. These accounts often offer perks such as financial education tools and incentives for reaching savings goals.

Senior citizen savings accounts cater specifically to the needs of elderly individuals. These accounts offer exclusive benefits such as higher interest rates, additional discounts, priority customer service, and personalised banking services.

Women savings accounts empower women financially by providing them with various advantages like preferential interest rates on loans, special offers on financial products, high daily cash withdrawal limits, yearly maintenance charge waivers, and specialised financial planning services.

By choosing a savings account tailored to your specific requirements, you can enjoy extra benefits that align with your financial goals and lifestyle.

Strategy 3: Opt for sweep-in facility

Many banks offer the sweep-in facility that can help you maximise your savings account benefits. This facility allows you to link your savings account with a fixed deposit. Any surplus amount in your savings account beyond a predefined threshold is automatically transferred into the fixed deposit, which generally offers a higher interest rate.

Final word

Maximising savings account benefits is simply a matter of being strategic and calculative. There is no need to settle for just any bank account that comes your way. Instead, compare different banks and choose one that offers maximum savings account benefits. Take advantage of additional discounts, cashback, low fees, digital banking, and doorstep services to save more in the long term.

Most importantly, make it a habit to review your account regularly to utilise most of your bank’s offerings. Stay updated on new financial products and specific features that are applicable to your account.

