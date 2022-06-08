Meesho Sends Legal Notice to Influencer Marketing Company CEO Over Smear Campaign

The legal team of direct 2 consumer e-commerce company Meesho has sent a cease-and-desist notice to the chief executive officer of an influencer marketing company due to an alleged smear campaign that was headed by them. This smear campaign has apparently taken place on social media platforms according to the people of Meesho.

According to the legal notice, Meesho has asked the chief executive officer to tell them on whose orders and commands he was working for, and to delete all of the negative content posted about the company, and submit and official apology letter to the start-up company.

Over the past week, there have been several posts on Twitter by various accounts where they attached pictures and screen shots of WhatsApp conversations in which the company’s products, services, business model where criticised in a very disrespectful manner. Even the company’s big investors like Sequoia Capital among many others were criticised and spoken in a negative manner. Some of these posts have even made big rounds across multiple social media platforms.

One of the posts show cased that one of the chief executive officers of the influencer company’s client is one of Meesho’s rivals, although no specifics or details as to who it is has not been revealed to the public yet.

Meesho also came out to say that a legal notice will be sent to one of the influencers who came out and said to everyone that he was given money to post the disparaging content on Meesho.

According to the chief executive officer’s LinkedIn profile, he is based in the Gujarati city of Ahmedabad. According to another source, a platform for professionals in the marketing world, he is said to have one of the best e-commerce companies based in the country as one of his clients.

Meesho’s spokes people came out to say that one of their Twitter followers discovered on the 2nd of June many negative posts about the company where they tagged the company’s Twitter and handle and the handles of many of the company’s top brass which was done to tarnish the reputation of the company and the people than run the business which done by posting misinformation and other false claims. After Meesho brought everything to light, some account holders confessed that they were paid while others went ahead and deleted the posts although it is highly likely that they were all paid by the agency as well.