Mensa acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp

The lifestyle platforms MensXP and iDiva as well as the artist management and marketing firm Hypp has been acquired from Times Internet by Mensa Brand Technologies Private Limited, which even controls a variety of direct-to-consumer firms under the Mensa Brands name.

The acquisitions, which were made for an undisclosed amount, are expected to boost Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and generate efficiencies in the formation of a next-generation, digital-first consumer company, the company said.

They stated that these properties attracted 250 million monthly visitors in addition to 40 million monthly visitors on their platforms.

“Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls,” the firm said in a statement.

Times Internet obtained corporate finance assistance from Ambit Private Limited. The three sites will keep on functioning as independent brands and destinations in their respective areas after the acquisition.

Ananth Narayanan, founder, and CEO of the company said, “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva’s deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and building customer-loved household brands.”

Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet Limited, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behavior. We have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision.”

Angad Bhatia, founder, and CEO of MensXP and iDiva said, “India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. Together, the two companies will be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands.”

While there are no official assessments, Coherent Market Insights estimated that the Indian content delivery network demand was valued at $ 787.65 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $ 5879.24 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 25.3% between 2022 and 2030.