Mensa Acquires MyFitness Brand

According to reports, Mensa Brand a new start-up which helps local food brands expand their reach at the domestic as well as the international level has acquired the ‘Myfitness’ brand. Mensa founded in the month of March this year, recently announced its entry into the club of unicorns.

According to reports, Myfitness founded in the year 2018, is known for selling peanut butter products such as chocolate, crunchy and high-protein. Reports bring out that, the Myfitness partnership with Mensa is expected to expand its reach allowing it to serve global consumers.

Mensa founder, Ananth Narayanan, who aims to make the start-up a 1000 crore value company said, that, the acquisition would further enable it to strengthen its position in the growing healthy food market. Reportedly, the peanut butter market is currently valued at 600 crores, and the market has grown at an average of 30% annually.

International Market

Mohammad Patel the founder of MyFitness has also expressed his happiness over the acquisition. He in a statement said that his partnership with Mensa, which has a reputation for helping companies expand reach, would help establish its foot in the international market.

Factors Contributing To Peanut Butter Sell

India’s gym culture is also felicitating the growth of peanut consumption. Peanut butter today is readily available through e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Amazon. It is estimated that the change in consumer behaviour and expansion in the Indian middle class would continue to propel, the growth in the sector. Peanut butter is considered a good replacement for butter and Cheese.

Reports also suggest that the highest amount of peanut butter is consumed in the north and is closely followed by the southern region. Peanut butter toady is available in wide ranges.

The growth in peanut butter is also associated with awareness regarding health products. People have been shifting from sugar spreads and Jams. According to reports, my fitness brand is preferred by cricketers, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes.

US FDA Registration

MyFitness founded in the year 2018, is registered with US FDA. The registration with FDA USA means that the FDA(Food and Drug Administration) is aware of the devices used by the manufacturer. FDA is a government agency which regulates food products in the USA.