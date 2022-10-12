Mercedes Benz and Microsoft collaborate to improve passenger cars efficiency

Mercedes Benz and Microsoft collaborate on boosting efficiency in car production. Additionally, Mercedes Benz introduces the M0360 Data Platform in connecting passenger car plants. It will be used to connect to Microsoft Cloud.

The efficiency is expected to improve by 20% by 2025 and logistic teams are going to solve supply chain bottlenecks much faster. The MO360 Data Platform is the evolution of Mercedes-Benz’s digital production ecosystem MO360 and allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and enable a dynamic prioritization of production resources toward electric and Top-End vehicles. This unified data platform is standardized on Microsoft Azure, providing Mercedes-Benz with flexibility and cloud computing power to run artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics at a global scale while addressing cybersecurity and compliance standards across regions. The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the United States and China.

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production & Supply Chain Management, Joerg Burzer said, “This new partnership between Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz will make our global production network more intelligent, sustainable and resilient in an era of increased geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all-electric.”

Value creation

Executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft said, “Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with Microsoft is a testament to the power of the industrial metaverse. Together, we are merging the physical and digital worlds to accelerate value creation. Mercedes-Benz can simulate and refine manufacturing processes infinitely in the Microsoft Cloud before bringing them to the shop floor to enhance efficiency and minimize its environmental impact amid constant change and uncertainty.”

With the MO360 Data Platform, the Stuttgart-based carmaker can create a virtual replica of its vehicle manufacturing process, combining insights from the assembly, production planning, shop floor logistics, supply chain, and quality management. The virtual simulation and optimization of processes before running them on the shop floor help accelerate operational efficiency and unlock energy savings. For example, managers can optimize operational patterns to reduce CO2 emissions in production.

Mercedes-Benz is also exploring the integration of the MO360 Data Platform with data sources from other departments to enable a digital feedback loop that will spur continuous learning and innovation across the Group. The recently opened Mercedes-Benz Digital Factory Campus Berlin is the home base for the MO360 Data Platform engineering teams and will become the MO360 training and qualification center for implementing digital approaches globally.

Credits- Microsoft Newsroom