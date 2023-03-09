Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV pricing revealed, shows possibility of availing tax credits

Mercedes-Benz revealed the US pricing of its EQE SUV before the deliveries start. The all-electric SUV will be built at the Mercedes production facility in Alabama. This shows that the vehicle would qualify for federal tax credits under the new Inflation Reduction Act. All-electric vehicle lineup from the luxury car maker continues to grow in size and also in popularity. They make some of the most luxurious and best-performing models in the market today.

The electrification journey to become an entirely electric brand began with its EQS sedan, which was quickly followed up by a smaller version called the EQE in the fall of 2021. The German automaker has also added EQC and EQB models, in addition to a seven-seat EQS SUV, which began production late last year as the company’s first EV built on US soil. It will soon be joined by an SUV version of the EQE, which made its public debut last year in the fourth quarter.

With first deliveries right around the corner, Mercedes has shared the pricing for each of the trim levels of the EQE SUV, some of which are low enough to potentially qualify for federal tax credits in the US.

Qualifying for the tax credit

Per the release from Mercedes-Benz USA this morning, the EQE SUV will arrive in the US at a starting MSRP of $77,900 for the 350+ / 350 4MATIC trim. At that pricing, the lowest tier time of the EQE SUV falls below the $80,000 threshold for electric SUVs built in North America and could very well qualify for federal tax credits up to $7,500. While the US Treasury Department still owes the federal government its delayed battery guidance pertaining to what EVs will qualify, Mercedes sits in a promising position considering the EQE SUV is built in Alabama and its batteries come from a facility nearby in Bibb County, not to mention we now know its qualifying pricing.

According to Mercedes’s explanation, “The 2023 EQE SUV line-up features the EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 350 4MATIC SUV, and EQE 500 4MATIC SUV. Similar to the EQS SUV, all models will be offered in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle Trims for the US market. For the first time, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system with torque shift in the EQE 350 4MATIC SUV is offered at the same starting price as the EQE 350+ SUV, enhancing value for customers for the highest volume model. Each trim showcases EQ-specific innovative technologies and luxurious features, along with an array of additional options for further personalization.”