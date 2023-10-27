Messi Spotlights PlanetRefi as Experts Forecast Stellar Rise for Planet Protocol Token

Nearly 500 million followers on soccer legend Lionel Messi’s Instagram account were sent into a frenzy when the GOAT dropped a story showcasing an image of him unboxing a mysterious package that hinted at something intriguing inside.

Although what could be inside was a mystery, there was no uncertainty about the source of the box. It boldly and unmistakably declared: Join The Planet! These three words were enough to understand that it had to do with Lionel Messi’s association with Planet ReFi and its cause of ushering in a sustainable future for the planet and all its inhabitants.

The Instagram post was followed by a post on Planet ReFi’s X account, which said, ‘See what Messi is sharing on Instagram? We’re just getting started on a journey of a lifetime… $PLANET #PLANET #RWA’.

(Image Source)

To the billions of Lionel Messi fans – spread all across the world – Planet ReFi, its vision, and Lionel Messi’s standing tall for its cause is not new. Messi has made several Instagram posts about Planet ReFi and its Join the Planet movement. Yet, people are immensely curious to know what’s inside the box and what RWA means!

Planet ReFi’s Vision in Brief

With an ambitious vision to disrupt the US$300 billion green tech industry and create a sustainable, more-than-US$100 million annual revenue model, Planet ReFi wants to leverage the revolutionary power of blockchain tech to address the most pressing concern facing planet Earth: sustainability.

And they’re not alone in this mission. Global celebrities like Lionel Messi have come on board to amplify this vision and bring as many changemakers as possible in the shortest time possible.

It is evident that Planet ReFi’s approach to implementing strategies and delivering fruitfully on sustainability causes, leans heavily on a nuanced understanding of the cutting-edge technology of blockchain and the vast potential for innovations within that realm.

Their efforts become all the more multi-layered when we think about the all-around impact they may bring – on the social front, economic front, and environmental front.

It requires a well-thought-out structural implementation of strategies to bring these changes.

Lionel Messi’s unboxing is one such strategy aimed at inclusivity and encouraging participation in sustainability causes.

Real World Assets: The Driving Force for Planet Protocol

We are already aware of Planet ReFi’s revenue ambitions. But those ambitions have not stemmed out of thin air. The protocol has devised three pillars on which these ambitions stand: Real World Assets, Mystery Boxes, and Exclusive NFTs.

Real World Assets, or RWAs, enjoying all the limelight now with Lionel Messi’s latest IG post, are a variety of collectibles backed by strategically partnered celebrities.

Revenue generated from the sale of these assets will go into funding the cause and ensuring that everyone who purchases these collectibles positively impacts the cause.

In the future, people will see Mystery Boxes designed with inclusivity in mind and holding incredible value, often exceeding US$100,000. However, the protocol does not plan to stop there. It is also set to launch an exclusive NFT collection featuring rare artworks accompanied by concealed Real World Assets.

With all these RWAs, Mystery Boxes, and exclusive NFTs up for grabs, enthusiasm around Planet ReFi is soaring like anything. And there is another thing on the rise: the appreciation for the $Planet token, the Planet protocol’s native token and gateway to access all its benefits.

$Planet on the Rise

With a current market cap of more than US$50 million, Planet tokens have seen an enviable surge over the past year. With more than 145% annual growth and a growth of 18% over the past week, the planet token looks deeply bullish in its movement.

All the benefits that Planet protocol promises to deliver and all the opportunities it aims to equip changemakers with are available through $Planet. It is available for trade across multiple exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget, BitMart, Gate.io, and SuperEx.

Investors and industry experts have started seeing $Planet as a win-win for both. On one hand, investors are going to make profits with significant price appreciation potential on the horizon. On the other, there is this great chance to become a sustainability activist with definite roads carved out for making a significant impact.