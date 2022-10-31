Meta and Tiktok Nagged for Actively Pushing on Eve of Brazil’s Presidential Election

According to recent reports, Meta and Tiktok have been nagged for driving traffic to content that is promoting a military coup that will overthrow Brazils’s democracy. Read the entire article to learn more about this news story.

About the report

The report—entitled Stop the Steal 2.0: How Meta and TikTok Are Promoting a Coup—was published by the San Francisco-based activist group SumOfUs and asserts that “on the eve of the second vote in Brazil’s most important election in decades, Meta and TikTok continue to put the integrity of the election on the line through their disastrous recommendation systems.”

The report

“Meta claims that Brazil is a priority region and that the company is committed to enforcing policies and practices that uphold the integrity of the vote. But not only does SumOfUs’ previous research show that the platforms are awash with conspiracy theories about the election, claims of electoral fraud, and calls for a military coup, this research report sets out how Facebook’s recommender systems are actively pushing users toward this content.

Far-right extremists, who are openly agitating for a military coup, are operating freely on Meta’s platforms, and Meta is not only allowing them to spread their message and recruit new members, but the platform’s algorithms are prioritizing anti-democratic groups, accounts, and posts. The report also looked at the role TikTok is playing in tackling the growing problem of election disinformation on its platform and found its moderation lacking…

The findings confirm civil society organizations’ worst fears, that platforms like Facebook and Instagram are enabling bad actors to organize and recruit new members, just as it did in the U.S. 2020 elections, which ended in violent insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”

About Meta and Tiktok

Meta is the parent company of Facebook and also owns Whatsapp and Twitter. The owner of the company is Mark Zuckerberg. Meta as a firm aims to help people connect with each other. It aims to create a digital world wherein people can freely express themselves and talk to other people like they do when they meet someone in person. It aims to provide people with the best experience so that they can connect with people from all around the world easily.

Tiktok is an app where people post short-form videos. These videos involve dance pranks and all sorts of things meant to entertain and educate the audience. Influencers who get popular on the app are able to earn money as well.