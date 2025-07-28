Dustin Carmack, a former intelligence official with strong ties to the Trump administration, has quietly ascended to a top policy role at Meta. In April 2024, he joined the company in a regional position handling public policy in the southern United States. Just months later, he has been promoted to Director of Public Policy, overseeing Meta’s engagement with lawmakers and regulators across all levels of government.

This internal shift positions Carmack as one of the company’s most influential figures in Washington. With Meta navigating an increasingly complex political environment, especially under a renewed Trump presidency, the move reflects a strategic alignment between big tech and conservative policymaking.

A Political Insider with Deep Republican Ties

Carmack is no stranger to high-level policymaking or national security debates. He previously served as chief of staff to John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence during the final stretch of Donald Trump’s first term. His experience also includes time as a senior congressional staffer for both Ratcliffe and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during their tenures in the House of Representatives.

These political relationships have placed Carmack firmly within the Republican establishment, especially among those focused on national security. His close working relationship with Ratcliffe, in particular, gained attention during and after their time in office. While no longer in government, Carmack remains closely linked to efforts shaping Republican policy in intelligence and cybersecurity.

Architect of Intelligence Reform in Project 2025

Following his departure from public service, Carmack became a research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, where he worked between 2021 and 2023. During his time there, he contributed to the foundation’s sweeping policy blueprint known as Project 2025—a plan designed to help a second Trump administration overhaul the federal government.

Carmack was responsible for drafting the intelligence section of the document, which called for major restructuring of the U.S. intelligence community. Central to his proposals was a push to significantly expand the authority of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) over budgetary and personnel matters, reducing the influence of other agencies, particularly the CIA.

The plan also advocated for rooting out what were perceived to be ideological opponents within the intelligence apparatus, in the name of ending “politicization.” While these ideas gained traction in conservative circles, the realities of implementation under a new Trump term are proving more complicated.

Policy Vision vs. Political Reality

Despite Carmack’s clear blueprint for reforming U.S. intelligence agencies, the early months of the Trump administration’s second term suggest a shift away from the approach outlined in Project 2025. Tulsi Gabbard, now serving as DNI, has indeed supported efforts to remove officials deemed resistant to the administration’s agenda. However, the broader structural changes Carmack envisioned—such as enhancing the DNI’s authority over other intelligence agencies—have not materialized.

In fact, the trend appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Gabbard’s influence has reportedly diminished since the U.S. carried out airstrikes in Iran earlier this year. Simultaneously, a bill introduced by Republican Senator Tom Cotton proposes reducing the powers of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. If enacted, this would mark a significant blow to the position Carmack sought to elevate, and may instead restore more clout to the CIA.

Meta’s Strategic Move

Carmack’s promotion at Meta comes as the company faces intensifying government oversight. With new rules around artificial intelligence, data privacy, and content regulation on the horizon, Meta’s decision to elevate a well-connected political operative signals a calculated effort to manage risk and influence legislation.

The company has long faced bipartisan criticism for its role in shaping public discourse and handling sensitive data. As regulatory battles grow more intense, particularly under a conservative administration aiming to curb perceived overreach by tech firms, Meta appears to be doubling down on aligning with figures who understand the mechanics of Washington—and who have insider experience navigating national security and political turbulence.