Meta Is Ending Support for Quest VR Headset

Meta recently announced that official support for the original Oculus Quest VR headset will end soon. This news comes almost four years after its initial launch back in May 2019. The end of support for the device will mean that users won’t receive any new features or content updates, and access to Meta’s Horizon Home feature is also set to be cut off on March 5.

Although the device will no longer receive new updates, Meta will continue to provide security and software patches for the device until 2024. This means that, although the device will no longer receive new features, users will be able to continue to use the headset and its installed apps and games for the foreseeable future.

The original Oculus Quest was followed by the Oculus Quest 2 and then the Meta Quest 2, and then the Meta Quest Pro, which was released in October 2022 for $1,500. Reports suggest that a Meta Quest 3 headset is expected to launch within the next year.

The end of support for the original Quest headset will mean that entry-level VR will become more expensive for the average person. However, there is some competition in this space, with Pico, owned by TikTok parent company ByteDance, releasing its own $425 and $499 headsets last year. Sony also has its PlayStation VR2 headset, which will launch in February with a price tag of $549.99.

Though developers may eventually no longer support the original Quest headset, there is still plenty of software available right now, with more being released periodically. And even after the support officially ends, users will still be able to use the headset and its installed games and apps.

Overall, the end of support for the original Oculus Quest means that users of the device will no longer be able to take advantage of new features and content updates. The device will still be able to be used for installed apps and games, but with no new updates, users may find themselves needing to upgrade to newer models in order to get the most out of virtual reality. With the Meta Quest 3 headset expected to launch soon, there could be some exciting new opportunities for VR users in the near future.

In the coming months and years, the virtual reality space is set to become even more competitive. As new headsets are released and existing ones receive price drops, customers will be able to take advantage of better deals and more powerful hardware. This could lead to more people being able to experience the world of virtual reality, as well as developers being able to create even more immersive and interactive experiences. The end of support for the original Oculus Quest marks the end of an era, but it also marks the beginning of a new one. With more powerful hardware and more developers creating content, the future of virtual reality looks to be an exciting one.