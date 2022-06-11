Meta is investigating Sheryl Sandberg’s use of company’s resources

The parent company of Facebook Meta Inc has initiated an investigation against the retiring COO of the corporation. The legal practitioners have been examining the firm’s assets put into use by Sheryl Sandberg for ages. Some men having knowledge about the ongoing affair affirmed this report.

The reports have also claimed that this investigation is in progress since last autumn. Moreover, many workers of the conglomerate have also been quizzed as a part of this probe by Meta.

The company and the outgoing chief when asked about the concerned matter did not give any response to it with an immediate effect.

The report further affirmed that under the investigation the labor of the corporation’s staff to help the outgoing COO’s association, Lean In, and also in connection with the writing and publishing of Sandberg’s second book is being examined.

A story covered by The Wall Street Journal previously reported that this scrutiny involved an analysis of the retiring chief’s exploitation of the company’s assets to aid her to organize her coming marriage ceremony. A source close to the case has said that these are the small parts of the investigation. In reality, the lawyers are scrutinizing a wider part of Sandberg using the resources of the corporation for her private works over the ages.

A representative of Sandberg said that the outgoing chief did not make any illegitimate use of the assets of the corporation to organize her marriage.

Sandberg declared her retirement from the multinational conglomerate at the beginning of this month after giving her service to the firm for 14 years. She was believed to have a close relationship with the CEO. Sandberg and Zuckerberg together fueled the progress of the global tech giant.

Individuals related to Sheryl have claimed that though she was annoyed by the ongoing probe against her for the past few months yet this was not the reason for her to step down as COO of the corporation.

It is hard to assume the reason that gave rise to this probe against Sandberg. Few men related to the corporation have said that such affairs relating to Sandberg have been in talks for quite a time now. Furthermore, they have said that her power within the corporation was declining in recent years so this gave a chance to the in-house critics to question her service.

The outgoing COO could be required to reimburse the staff who gave time to her private work, as said by an internal source.