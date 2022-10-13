Meta launches its $1500 Quest Pro VR headsets

The Facebook parent company, Meta has emerged in top headlines after announcing its latest new high-end virtual reality headset this Tuesday which has now brought some new VR capabilities with it.

This time the technology giant is expecting to boost its sale by attracting many consumers and turning them into VR customers. However, it’s not a regular VR headset anymore as Meta has brought premium features for this headset. Let’s have a look at what this new Quest Pro VR headset features.

Meta Quest Pro VR Headset – Everything you should know

Let’s talk in-depth about what this Meta Quest Pro VR headset features onboard. Here Meta seems to have added a high-resolution sensor onboard which will be providing its users with the essential mix of both Reality technologies including Augmented Reality as well as Virtual Reality Technologies.

There is also a dedicated eye tracking sensor added by Meta for this headset which they call “Natural Facial Expressions”. With this expression, you will be able to mimic the headset users’ facial movements in real-time. With this, the avatars within the Headset will be looking very much natural as well and you can use these natural-looking avatars for interacting with other persons in the Virtual Reality environments.

Meta which was formerly known as Facebook is in the middle way to make its way to a corporate transition to the VR world, however, it’s been expected that it will be taking few more years for the company to complete its transition to this new VR world.

It aspires to grow from a supplier of social networks to a dominant force in the metaverse, a fledgling virtual-reality construct that resembles the internet brought to life or at least portrayed in 3D.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg was seen appearing in front of the public and has defined the metaverse as an immersive virtual environment, one that users can “experience” rather than simply observe on a screen.

Going with the latest reports, it’s been said that the technology giant is pouring billions and billions of dollars into metaverse ambitions that will most likely take years to pay off.

VR headsets also are popular among gamers, but Meta acknowledges that alone will not be sufficient to expand the metaverse. As a response, it is concentrating to make this technology feasible to use for office – and home-office – workers. So, this will be helping towards increasing productivity.

Meta Quest Pro VR Headset – Pricing

The all-new Meta Quest Pro VR Headset has been launched for a premium pricing of $1500.