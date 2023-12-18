Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the launch of Threads in the European Union on Thursday. Threads was launched as a Twitter(X) competitor by Meta. Threads, which initially debuted in July 2023 and rapidly gained popularity in the US and over 100 other countries, faced a delay in its European launch owing to stringent privacy laws in the region.

The European Commission’s approval was a prerequisite for Meta to launch Threads in the European Union. This has raised speculation about potential conflicts with the EU Digital Markets Act.

EU Digital Markets Act addresses issues and concerns regarding various antitrust and privacy issues, particularly related to cross-platform content sharing. While Meta did not explicitly attribute the delay to the Digital Markets Act, Instagram executive Adam Mosseri acknowledged the complexities of complying with upcoming laws.

Navigating Privacy Concerns: Threads and Instagram Integration

To use Threads, an Instagram account has to be linked to the account. Initially, Threads users were unable to delete their Threads account without also deleting their Instagram account. This has become a considerable issue, with users complaining about it in forums and on social media platforms. Meta adjusted this setting in November to respond to user feedback, allowing for more flexibility.

With the European launch, Meta has taken a step further by providing users with the option to explore Threads without creating a profile on the app or on Instagram. Meta clarified in a blog post the functionalities available to users without profiles, stating that they could browse content, search for accounts, share content via links, and report content but were restricted from creating posts or interacting with existing content.

User Base Dynamics: Threads’ Rise and X’s Decline

Threads was initially launched in July 2023 and made a huge splash in the social media scene. Threads amassed over 100 million users within its first week, though most of it was attributed to existing Instagram users signing in. While the platform experienced a subsequent drop in active users, Zuckerberg remains optimistic about achieving the ambitious goal of 1 billion users. In a stark contrast, Twitter(X) has faced a tumultuous period, marked by the departure of top advertisers and a 13% decline in daily active users since Elon Musk assumed the role of CEO in 2022. Bloomberg reported a substantial revenue slump for X, falling to $2.5 billion in 2023.

Interoperability and the “Fediverse” Vision

Meta announced its commitment to enhancing interoperability with Threads in tandem with the EU launch. This move aims to allow Threads’ posts to appear on other social platforms, aligning with the concept of the “fediverse.” The fediverse encompasses a social media network that facilitates the sharing of data and posts across them.

Mark Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about the interoperability project, emphasizing that it would provide users with more choices in interaction and broaden the reach of content. The move aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of fostering interconnectedness across its suite of social platforms.

Meta’s Strategic Moves in a Dynamic Landscape

As Meta expands its reach into the European Union with Threads, the platform takes a significant step in overcoming regulatory hurdles and catering to diverse user preferences. The integration of interoperability and the fediverse concept further underscores Meta’s commitment to creating a more connected and versatile social media landscape. With competitors facing challenges, Meta continues to navigate the evolving digital landscape with strategic initiatives that position it as a frontrunner in the dynamic realm of social media. The impact of Threads’ EU launch and Meta’s broader vision will undoubtedly be closely watched in the coming months.