Meta Layoffs Leave Workers Drowning Sorrows in Whiskey, While Expectant Mother Fears for Future

Meta Layoffs Leave Facebook Workers in Distress, Some Turning to Alcohol as Pregnant Employee Fears for Future. In the wake of Meta’s recent round of job cuts, Facebook workers took to social media to express their anguish. One soon-to-be mom, who is in the US on a work visa, shared that she was laid off just two days before her scheduled maternity leave. Another worker posted a photo of an almost-empty whiskey bottle, hinting at drowning their sorrows in alcohol, while a third revealed they received the devastating news while on their honeymoon.

The layoffs came as Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced an additional 4,000 job cuts, with plans to eliminate another 6,000 positions in the near future as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s cost-cutting restructuring efforts. The uncertain future has left many Facebook employees, including expectant parents, anxious about their livelihoods and the stability of their jobs. Social Media Erupts as Meta Layoffs Spark Emotional Farewells and Concern for Expectant Mother on H1B Visa

Following the news of Meta’s recent round of layoffs, social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Blind, and Twitter, were flooded with posts from “Metamates” bidding emotional farewells to their colleagues and expressing appreciation for their former teams.

Meta Layoffs Prompt Emotional Farewells and Frustration

One particular post on Blind caught attention, as an expectant mother shared her dismissal under the headline “Laid off during maternity leave, on a h1b visa.” Blind, a social media platform that allows verified employees to post anonymously provided her with the freedom to share her story openly.

The anonymous Meta employee wrote, “I was impacted by the layoff at Meta today and was going to start my maternity leave in 2 days. My last day of employment will be June 23rd, after which I have 60 days to find another job.” Her situation sparked sympathy and concern among the online community, highlighting the challenges faced by employees who are on visas and facing job loss during a critical time in their lives.

“Given that I will be in recovery for the next 2 months and the current economy I am not confident about finding a job by august,” she wrote. “What are my options?”

“My husband has an approved i140 (meaning that he has been granted eligibility for permanent residency), is it possible for me to go on a dependent visa and then move back to h1b when I find something?” Meta Layoffs Prompt Emotional Farewells and Frustration as Employees Share Badges and Work from Home

As Meta announced its latest round of job cuts, employees took to social media to express their reactions. Several employees shared images of their company badges, marking the end of their tenures at the company, while others vented their frustrations on the Blind social media app. Meta instructed its North America-based employees to work from home on the day of the layoff announcements. The job cuts will impact positions across various divisions, including the flagship social network, Facebook, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Reality Labs virtual reality division, according to reports. Emotional Impact on Employees Revealed on Social Media On Blind, one Meta employee wrote, “It’s about to be Hunger Games out here,” reflecting the anxiety and uncertainty faced by employees during this challenging time. Another tech worker expressed sympathy for those who were anxiously refreshing their logins, unable to get a good night’s sleep due to the uncertainty surrounding their job status. The emotional impact of the layoffs was evident as employees grappled with the news and shared their sentiments on social media, highlighting the difficult and stressful nature of such situations. The recent round of layoffs at Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has left a significant impact on employees and has triggered a range of emotions and reactions.

As employees received news of the job cuts, some took to social media to share their reactions. Posts on platforms like Blind, LinkedIn, and Twitter revealed emotions ranging from sadness and frustration to anxiety and uncertainty. Employees expressed their farewells to colleagues and shared their concerns about the future.

Comments

comments