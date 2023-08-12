Meta Rehires ‘Dozens’ After Cutting 21,000 Jobs: Workforce Restructuring in Progress

Meta has chosen to rehire numerous employees out of the 21,000 previously laid off due to Mark Zuckerberg’s extensive cost-cutting initiative over the past year. In recent weeks, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has brought back these workers, as reported by Insider on Thursday. The information comes from three sources that know the company’s recent actions.

Although Meta had significantly curtailed its hiring efforts as part of Zuckerberg’s declared “year of efficiency,” the company has discreetly resumed recruiting for specific sectors amidst a recent improvement in its overall performance. These newly rehired individuals are said to be taking up positions in engineering and technology. The exact count of employees who have returned to Meta remains uncertain. The Post contacted Meta to inquire about the report.

On Meta’s website, the career board still displays a variety of job opportunities, including numerous positions in the field of engineering across different parts of the country. According to Insider, the company has many vacant positions despite the cost-cutting measures implemented by Zuckerberg.

Meta’s Alumni Portal and Strategic Hiring Approach Former employees who were let go supposedly can submit job applications for positions at Meta by using an “alumni portal.”Former skilled engineers with substantial experience at Meta in the past and a commendable track record of performance within the company have displayed a higher likelihood of being considered for re-employment. A notable trend is emerging wherein many of these proficient individuals embrace roles with reduced seniority levels and comparatively lower compensation packages. This exciting observation is highlighted in the report.

On a broader scale, it is evident that Meta’s primary recruitment focus lies in attracting candidates with more extensive career experience, particularly within the constraints of the current hiring cycle. This strategic emphasis on seasoned professionals indicates the company’s intention to leverage the expertise and knowledge of an established professional history.

Mark Zuckerberg alluded to Meta’s upcoming hiring strategies during the company’s recent earnings call, which took place on July 26. During this discourse, he alluded to his commitment to maintaining a streamlined operational structure, emphasizing efficiently running the organisation. Consequently, it was indicated that any headcount expansion would be measured, implying restrained growth in this aspect.

The Strategic Shift and Growth Momentum of Meta

The prevailing narrative underscores the significance of rehiring proficient former Meta engineers with robust performance records, showcasing their willingness to explore roles that might entail diminished seniority and remuneration. Meta’s overarching staffing approach revolves around tapping into the wealth of expertise held by candidates with substantial career trajectories. This vision aligns with Zuckerberg’s articulated objective of operating Meta with optimal efficiency, indicating a deliberate approach to managing the organization’s growth trajectory.

Zuckerberg said, “That said, as part of this year’s layoffs, many teams chose to let people go in order to hire different people with different skills that they need, so much of that hiring is going to spill into 2024.” Meta is currently experiencing a successful period, driven significantly by improved financial performance and investor excitement regarding Zuckerberg’s efforts to reduce costs.

The company underwent several rounds of layoffs, completed in May, resulting in approximately 21,000 employees being let go, roughly a quarter of its previous workforce. Since January, the company’s stock price has seen a remarkable increase of over 145%, reaching nearly $306 per share. This recent rise can be attributed to Meta surpassing the expectations of Wall Street analysts in terms of advertising revenue during the second quarter.

Meta also created a significant buzz by introducing Threads, a text-based social media application. Threads is now a direct competitor to X, the company owned by Elon Musk that was formerly known as Twitter.

