Meta rolls out Horizon Home, making it easier to meet up in the metaverse

When the Quest 2 headset gets a software update, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, says that Horizon Home will be available for usage.

Virtual reality has not yet shown to be the norm for online social networking, as claimed by Meta in his book The Quest 2. It’s still possible to do things like go to a party or play a game with your friends, but it’s much more difficult. Horizon Home has fulfilled its promise to allow you to invite friends to visit you in your virtual home as promised back in the fall.

Several pre-set alternatives are available when you first put on your headsets, such as a virtual inn in Japan or a terrace with a stunning view of the setting sun (say what you want about Meta, but these environments are impressive). Uploading one’s surroundings is now feasible via illegal ways; one user even built the Simpsons’ own house. At Meta, we’re working to build the concepts that will let people design their environments without relying on third-party programs.

In a video starring free climber Alex Honnold, Mark Zuckerberg presented a demonstration of the new capabilities. What does that say about me or anybody else that they met in the privacy of Zuckerberg’s home? (which is the same as mine). At roughly 1,000 feet, Honnold’s free climbing video in the Dolomites provided the basis for his 360-degree creation.

In a Facebook post of his own, Zuckerberg remarked that it was “extremely meta” to see Alex ascend into virtual reality with his avatar.

Abuse, which is unfortunately ubiquitous in any digital forum but is exacerbated when placed in an immersive environment with no real-world ramifications, has been brought to the notice of Meta’s virtual reality application developers. Because there have been instances of sexual harassment and assault in immersive games like Second Life and Roblox, Meta must have strong safety protocols in place from the very beginning of the game creation process. Commodity shipping has historically taken priority above the protection of clients, but this is no longer the case.

Before the release of Horizon Home on the Quest platform, TechCrunch asked Meta about its security precautions.

As stated by a Meta spokesperson: “Party administrators have the power to refuse participants from both parties on their own.” System-level requests for a report or a block may be made by any user at any time. Visitors may leave the social settings and the general environment with a simple click, as they do in other Horizon apps as well.

Using hotspot locomotion instead of free locomotion reduces the likelihood of virtual reality avatars from various users colliding with one another, according to a Meta Horizon Home spokesperson. This is because hotspot locomotion can only occur in certain locations.