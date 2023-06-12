Meta to launch Metamate AI Chatbot for Enhanced Workplace Efficiency

In a groundbreaking development, Meta, the multinational tech giant, is revolutionizing the workplace with the imminent launch of its highly anticipated ‘Metamate’ AI Chatbot. This cutting-edge chatbot is powered by advanced artificial intelligence and has been meticulously trained using internal data.

The introduction of this remarkable technology marks a significant milestone in the AI frenzy that is currently sweeping through businesses worldwide.

As reported by The Verge, Meta’s Metamate AI Chatbot, trained on the internal data of the multinational corporation, is set to revolutionize the workplace by offering a wide range of invaluable assistance to employees.

The highly advanced Metamate AI Chatbot can summarize meetings, write code, and help with debugging tasks. With its extensive training and powerful abilities, this chatbot is ready to revolutionize how employees work and improve productivity across various areas of the organization.

Another scoop from my latest newsletter: Meta employees are getting access to a chatbot called Metamate that is trained on internal data Meta talked to OpenAI/MSFT about powering it but decided to build it in-house https://t.co/2QYZTDUvJI pic.twitter.com/D3jFzGmTvF — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 11, 2023

Meta Platforms has made the chatbot available to a select group of employees within the company. This suggests that the chatbot is still in the final stages of testing and development, and its full release is yet to come.

According to reports, Meta engaged in extensive discussions with Microsoft and OpenAI to determine how to power the chatbot. However, in the end, the company decided to use its own in-house model, developed internally, for the chatbot’s capabilities.

Earlier this year, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed plans to set up a dedicated product team that would mainly focus on generative AI. He mentioned that in the near future, the company’s main priority would be to develop innovative tools that encourage creativity and self-expression.

Meta’s AI plans

During a recent earnings call, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared their plans to bring generative AI to their platforms. They aim to introduce AI-powered chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as visual creation tools for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta also sees the potential for AI to enhance video and multi-modal experiences. Zuckerberg highlighted the importance of AI agents for business messaging and customer support, and their role in Meta’s development of the metaverse. Overall, Meta envisions a future where their apps integrate AI agents to provide useful and valuable features to billions of users.

