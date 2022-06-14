Meta to launch ‘metaverse academy’ in France

According to a report by AFP, the “Metaverse academy” would be founded in the country France. According to this news, the parent company of Facebook, Meta, has reached an agreement to collaborate with an educational institution in France over the next academic year to give digital training. As a required component of their education, students will be taught how to navigate Facebook as well as a wide range of other social networking websites.

According to Laurent Solly, Meta’s vice president for southern Europe, a total of one hundred students will get free training in two roles: expert immersive technology developers and support and help technicians. The region of Provence in France is going to be used for training. In the fall of 2018, the beginning of the 2018–2019 academic year will take place.

Frederic Bardeau, co-founder and CEO of Simplon, has said that the company plans to use training techniques that are hands-on and project-based, with a significant focus on 3D settings and interactions inside virtual worlds. ‘ According to AFP, Bardeau is said to have made statements along these lines on many occasions.

Mark Zuckerberg has focused a significant amount of his time and effort on a variety of initiatives associated with the metaverse since when Facebook changed its name to Meta.

The Horizon Worlds metaverse was shown to the public for the first time on Friday, June 10, and it will allow users to speak with one another via the usage of an improved version of their virtual reality headgear called the Oculus Quest 2.

Users can converse with one another thanks to this newly added capability. Customers could all of a sudden be able to get a notion of what Meta’s goods are like since Mark Zuckerberg and everyone else in the IT business have been pushing experiences in the “metaverse.”

Meta Platforms asserts that the sale of its Portal smart screen gadget to companies to facilitate conference calls is the only focus of its commercial efforts about the product. A person with previous expertise or experience has given the information that was offered on this subject.

As was originally reported by the Information on June 9th, Meta is reducing its goals for developing augmented reality glasses under the codename Project Nazare. This information was made public for the first time. Microsoft has been forced to let off a large number of employees due to worries over its investments, namely the large amounts of money spent on hardware initiatives such as Portal.