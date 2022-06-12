Meta’s Quest VR gear to let people ‘hang out’ in metaverse

Meta stated on Friday that it will be providing an update to its Quest 2 headphones shortly. This update will make interacting with virtual reality settings easier for users.

According to a post on Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Facebook page, users will be able to enter virtual settings with their friends in the next update for the Quest model built by Meta, which is owned by Oculus. After putting on the Quest 2 headset, Zuckerberg could be heard stating, “I’m here to give the chance… to have people hang out with you in a social context, right now.” When you first put on your Quest 2 headset, you’ll be able to issue invites to others, inviting them to join you in a virtual world.

When the Horizon World platform first debuted in North America after the previous calendar year, it was only accessible to a small number of users. Meta, Facebook’s parent corporation, was in charge of the implementation.

According to Zuckerberg, users will be able to create their virtual worlds and have avatar gatherings inside those areas.

Horizon Worlds is still a long way from realizing this vision of the internet’s future, but virtual reality headsets may one day make online activities like conversing with a friend seem to be taking place in the real world. This prospect, though, excites me.

In contrast, the technology allows users to meet up online with friends or strangers, engage in 360-degree video content immersion, and play games.

Following reports of improper conduct in its virtual reality Horizon network, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, instituted a minimum distance limit between avatars earlier this year. This was one of the most difficult difficulties that the company’s intended metaverse usage had to overcome.

The immersive platform’s “personal barrier” function generates a ring of space surrounded by the digital proxies of the site’s users.

In October, Facebook changed the name of its parent business to Meta, signaling its goal to shift away from being a scandal-prone social networking platform and toward its vision for the future of virtual reality. This move was part of Facebook’s bigger endeavor to advance toward its vision for virtual reality’s future.

This includes the surge in the use of technology that allows individuals to work from home during the outbreak.

Oculus, a manufacturer of virtual reality headsets, was bought by Facebook in 2014 for an undisclosed sum.

The number of games that utilize the technology, such as Fortnite and Roblox, has increased in recent months, contributing to a rise in the technology’s popularity among players.