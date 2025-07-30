The world of wearable tech is experiencing a resurgence and this time, it’s smart glasses leading the charge. Meta’s second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have exceeded expectations and set a bold new standard for the sector. With sales tripling year-over-year and millions of units already sold, this unexpected success is drawing global attention and reshaping the trajectory of the eyewear and tech industries alike.

According to earnings released on July 28, EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company reported a 7.3% increase in year-over-year revenue for the first half of 2025, totaling €14.02 billion ($16.25 billion). A significant driver of that growth? Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, whose revenue more than tripled in the same period.

The glasses have proven to be more than just a novelty. They’ve become a meaningful part of the company’s product portfolio, and sales have already surpassed 2 million units since the product’s launch in late 2023.

From Failed Prototypes to Market Sensation

The success of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses represents a stark contrast to earlier failures in the smart glasses arena. Google Glass, once hailed as the future of wearable computing, quickly fizzled out due to poor battery life, high costs, privacy concerns, and unappealing design. Other efforts like Amazon’s Echo Frames, the first-gen Ray-Ban Stories, and Snap’s Spectacles offered minor conveniences such as hands-free photos or audio playback, but failed to resonate with a broad audience.

With the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the formula finally clicked. These new glasses leverage AI-powered features, such as real-time translation, object recognition, and contextual assistance. Shoppers, for example, can ask their glasses if a food item is healthy, or get live translations during a foreign-language conversation. It’s the kind of seamless, hands-free, real-world utility that previous iterations lacked.

Meta’s collaboration with Luxottica, whose portfolio includes luxury brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, and Prada, has played a critical role. In September 2024, the companies extended their long-term partnership to develop multi-generational smart eyewear products for the next decade.

The combined power of Meta’s technological expertise and Luxottica’s global eyewear dominance has enabled the glasses to reach both tech-savvy users and fashion-conscious consumers. The device doesn’t just work well, it looks good, too.

Expanding the Portfolio: Oakley and Prada Next in Line

In June 2025, Meta expanded its smart eyewear offering with the launch of a new pair of Oakley-branded glasses, targeting athletes and outdoor users. These glasses offer twice the battery life of the Ray-Bans and come with the ability to record 3K video, a clear step toward performance-focused wearable computing.

According to reports from CNBC, Meta and Luxottica are preparing to release a Prada-branded version of their smart glasses, likely appealing to a luxury consumer base and signaling that smart eyewear is no longer confined to niche tech circles.

The growing popularity of smart glasses is being fueled by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. Unlike early models, today’s smart glasses can “see” the world and interpret it in real time. This has transformed them from gimmicky gadgets into legitimate productivity tools.

These glasses operate with Qualcomm chips, which power the AI processing and connectivity. According to Qualcomm executive Alex Katouzian, shipments of these chips have increased six to seven times over previous years, underscoring just how quickly demand for smart glasses is growing.

Market research firm ABI Research estimates that smart glasses shipments will grow from 3.3 million units in 2024 to nearly 13 million units by 2026. This represents a quadrupling of the market in just two years, a clear indicator that consumer interest is not only real but accelerating.

The resurgence in smart glasses is also part of a broader tech industry movement to create the “next big thing” after smartphones. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google are all reportedly investing heavily in developing their own versions. Apple, in particular, is rumored to be launching its smart eyewear in 2026, setting up a potential showdown with Meta in the luxury-tech arena.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not shy about his ambitions in this space. He has reportedly invested heavily in marketing the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and recently appointed the former CEO of luxury resale platform The RealReal as VP of Retail for Meta’s wearable business.

This reflects a broader strategic pivot for Meta from being a social media giant to a hardware and AI-driven company. With billions invested in the metaverse, smart glasses serve as a natural stepping stone toward a more immersive computing future.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have defied expectations and finally brought legitimacy to a category long seen as niche or experimental. With their stylish design, practical AI capabilities, and strategic brand collaborations, these glasses are more than just a hit product, they’re a signal that smart glasses are here to stay.

As other tech giants scramble to catch up, Meta and Luxottica appear to have a commanding lead. And with demand growing fast, smart glasses may well be the next great battleground in consumer tech.