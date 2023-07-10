Meta’s Threads App Surpasses 100 Million Users in Just One Week Shattering Records

The recently released Threads app, developed and launched by Meta as a competitor to Twitter, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million users within just one week of its launch. The data, published by Quiver Quantitative, reveals that Threads currently boasts 100 million users, which is less than a third of Twitter’s estimated user base of 350 million.

The trending application, which has gained popularity across various social media platforms, was launched last Wednesday. It was initially made available on the Apple App Store and subsequently on the Google Play Store in nearly 100 countries.

After the unexpected launch of Threads, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which also owns Facebook, announced that the app had garnered 10 million users within the initial seven hours of its release. Furthermore, by Thursday morning, the user count had already exceeded 30 million.

While news reports and data from Quiver Quantitative suggest that the app has surpassed 100 million users, neither Meta nor Threads have officially confirmed this figure so far.

While platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon emerged as rivals to Twitter in the past, they failed to gain the same level of initial traction that Threads has achieved. These platforms have been struggling to maintain relevance due to their relatively small user bases.

Contrary to the challenges faced by other platforms, Threads did not encounter difficulties in building a user base. In fact, the launch of Threads created a significant buzz on its rival platform, Twitter. The hashtag #Threads trended on Twitter, with numerous users sharing their thoughts about the app, expressing both positive and negative opinions.

Another noteworthy aspect is that Threads benefits from the support of Instagram, which already boasts a user base of over 1 billion. Users have the convenience of starting a Threads account using their Instagram account.

When signing up for Threads, individuals have the option to display a link to their profile in the app on their Instagram profile, although they also have the choice to hide this information if desired.

While the integration between Threads and Instagram has been beneficial for the company, it may not necessarily be positive news for Threads users.

According to the policy guidelines of Threads, if a user wishes to delete their Threads account, they are required to remove their Instagram account as well. This policy implies that users cannot delete their Threads account independently without affecting their Instagram presence.

The concerns raised by users have prompted Meta to release a statement addressing the issue. The company acknowledged the concerns and reassured users that they are actively working on finding a solution that would allow individuals to delete their Threads account without having to remove their Instagram account. Meanwhile, Twitter has issued a legal notice to Threads, accusing the app of intellectual property rights theft. According to Twitter’s notice, former employees with knowledge of Twitter’s platform joined Meta and contributed to the development of Threads. However, Meta has denied these allegations.

Comments

comments