Metaverse ETF are soaring up in South Korea

In South Korea, Metaverse exchange-traded funds are growing rapidly as private investors invest in funds focused on new frontiers in technology. The Metaverse generally refers to a virtual world in which humans interact through a three-dimensional avatar. Metaverse allows users of virtual reality headsets such as Oculus to participate in activities such as games, concerts, and live sports. South Korea’s Metaverse ETF was first launched in Asia due to increased enthusiasm for the next-generation Internet last year. ETFs are a basket of stocks or bonds that track a wide range of market indices, providing more diversity to investors. South Korea`s first four metaverse ETFs launched in October and drew inflows of $100 million in just under two weeks, according to Rahul Sen Sharma, managing partner of index provider Indxx. South Korea isn`t alone though.

Metaverse ETFs have also been cropping up in the U.S. and analysts noted more will launch soon. As of Jan. 19, there were eight metaverse ETFs listed in South Korea, drawing over $1 billion in inflows, according to data from Samsung Asset Management, which launched two of the ETFs. Of that amount, over $800 million has gone into four ETFs focused on South Korean metaverserelated stocks. While more than $338 million has been funneled into more global metaverse ETFs, the data showed. Some of the ETFs include Samsung Asset Management`s KODEX KMetaverse Active, NH Amundi Asset Management`s Hanaro Fn KMetaverse MZ, KB Asset Management`s KBSTAR iSelect Metaverse and Mirae Asset Global Investment`s Tiger Fn Metaverse. Top holdings in the ETFs include tech companies and chipmakers as well as stocks associated with South Korea`s entertainment industry. Samsung`s metaverse ETF, for instance, includes shares of Hybe, which owns the music label for hugely popular Kpop group BTS, as well as video game makers such as Pearl Abyss. Indxx`s Sharma said the Kpop industry, with its global popularity, is expected to play an “integral” role in developing the metaverse. He noted a number of recent announcements related to Kpop metaverse infrastructure projects and nonfungible tokens. NFTs are digital tokens that represent proof of ownership of assets such as art, collectibles or memes. Kpop groups and labels have launched NFT merchandise and have also held concerts and fan events in the metaverse, according to media reports. Retail Investing