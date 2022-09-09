MetricStream Awarded Bronze Stevie® Award for ESGRC SaaS by 2022 International Business Awards®

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC), announced today it has been awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award for its Environmental, Social, Governance, Risk and Compliance (ESGRC) SaaS in the New Product Awards category as part of the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. MetricStream’s ESGRC SaaS enables a simplified and streamlined approach toward measuring and meeting organizational and disclosure requirements relating to ESG.

Built on the industry leading MetricStream GRC Platform, MetricStream’s ESGRC SaaS enables organizations to define and manage ESG standards, frameworks, and disclosure requirements. ESGRC is designed to drive sustainable growth for organizations, allowing them the insight they need to align capital allocations with measurable ESG practices. The software’s centralized risk repository enables organizations to manage ESG-related risks and perform various assessments across business units and suppliers. Identified ESG issues can be tracked and remediated automatically by leveraging AI-powered engines that classify and recommend remedial actions.

“Many organizations strive to balance profit with purpose, reduce their carbon footprint and improve their social programs,” said Manu Gopeendran, Senior Vice President Marketing, MetricStream. “ESGRC enables leaders to set goals based on tangible metrics and make more strategic business decisions.

“MetricStream ESGRC stood out to the judges as they recognized the business value and ‘huge’ impact this product can make by embedding advanced environmental and social initiatives in an organization’s DNA.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15—the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.