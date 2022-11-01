Mexican president urged Twitter to recover Trump’s Image damage

Twitter ought to fix the “harm” done to previous U.S. President Donald Trump by the scratch-off of his record, Mexico’s leader said on Monday, as he communicated trust that new proprietor Elon Musk would check control on the web-based entertainment stage.

The comments by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came only days before U.S. midterm decisions in which the Conservative Association is estimate to make legislative additions against President Joe Biden’s liberals.

Talking at a customary news meeting, Lopez Obrador encouraged Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Musk to “fix the harm done by the dropping of President Trump’s record” and to liberate Twitter from what he portrayed as “moderate control.”

Lopez Obrador had recently supported Musk’s takeover of Twitter, empowering him to “tidy up” the informal organization.

In 2021, the Mexican chief additionally rebuked Meta Stages Inc (META.O) CEO Imprint Zuckerberg for obstructing Trump on Facebook after the Jan. 6, 2021 raging of the U.S. Legislative center by Trump allies.