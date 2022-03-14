Michael Saylor: Banning Bitcoin will be a trillion-dollar mistake

Michael Saylor thinks banning Bitcoin would be a trillion-dollar mistake. Saylor referred to the plan as a “trillion-dollar blunder,” echoing the sentiments of other notable cryptocurrency industry figures who have spoken out against it.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, issued a warning to EU politicians considering outlawing Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s chief executive officer, Michael Saylor, recently tweeted his thoughts on the latest version of the European Union’s cryptocurrency bill, which seeks to limit the use of the proof-of-work consensus process.

Saylor referred to the move as a “trillion-dollar blunder,” echoing the sentiments of other prominent members of the bitcoin community who have spoken out against the draconian measure.

The European Union is expected to vote today on a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, which could impose severe limits on PoW mining.

Crypto assets traded in Europe “must be subject to minimal environmental sustainability requirements and establish and manage a phased rollout strategy to assure compliance,” according to the draught regulation. Bloomberg stated on March 13 that a new rule in the EU might be a de facto ban on Bitcoin and Ethereum (still PoW).

Saylor tweeted on Sunday that proof-of-stake assets will be considered securities, which is why proof-of-work remains relevant and necessary: “The only settled method to create a digital property is via Proof-of-Work. Non-energy-based crypto approaches like Proof-of-Stake must be deemed to be securities until proven otherwise. Banning digital property would be a trillion-dollar mistake.”

Gold bug Peter Schiff noticed Taylor’s recent remarks about Bitcoin acting like digital property. According to the latter, Bitcoin is worthless since it doesn’t produce “any real value.”

“If I can prove I dug a hole for hours and then filled it back up with dirt, my work produced nothing,” Schiff said.

Bitcoin, according to its critics, wastes energy instead of channeling it. According to Schiff, the top cryptocurrency is only meant to attract new buyers so that holders can sell it at a higher price. According to U.Today, the permabear has described Bitcoin as a pyramid scheme.

BTC has dropped 2% in a drop below $38,000 hours ago, as though anticipating more bad news today. The situation altered, however, after Elon Musk confirmed his support for bitcoin, despite previously stating that he would not sell his cryptocurrency holdings. BTC has risen by over $1,000 and is now trading at around $39,000. In addition, the billionaire identified the assets that should do well when inflation rises.

