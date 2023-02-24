Microsoft wants to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany – WiWo

On Thursday, news agency Reuters reported quoting business news outlet Wirtschafts Woche saying American technology behemoth Microsoft wants to snip up to 120 jobs in Germany. According to the report, the fresh layoff is a part of the tech company’s global job cuts.

Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs on January 18, 2023. These layoffs came during a series of similar moves by other tech businesses. In his announcement, CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will refocus on “secular growth and long-term competitiveness.”

Microsoft is the latest company to announce yet another round of layoffs in Germany, after cutting 10,000 jobs globally last month. The company is facing slower PC and cloud sales, which could be one of the reasons behind further cuts. It is quite difficult to decipher whether these layoffs are signs of future struggles for the business or just a proactive step to reduce costs now that people fear an oncoming recession?