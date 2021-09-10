Microsoft is shelving plans to re-open U.S. offices until further notice

Microsoft is one of the world’s biggest technology companies that has been equally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the rest of the world. It is a preconceived notion that huge companies and large enterprises and organizations would not have been impacted as much as smaller businesses in terms of cash flow, but it is not the case. Microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook, all of these companies have had to re-think their work ethics and work culture in order to keep making money without jeopardizing the health of their employees.

Having said that, recent reports show that Microsoft is putting aside its plans to give any further date on the reopening of its U.S. offices. The technology giant had planned to re-open its offices in the U.S. on October 4th after multiple postponements, but unfortunately due to the uncertain COVID-19 conditions, the company thinks that it is best if employees continue to work from home for just a little bit longer.

COVID-19 may be hiding in the lows but definitely, the battle is not over yet! By now, we know that it spreads in waves, and we have already faced its wrath in the first two waves. Reports suggest that there is a new “Delta” variant found which will lead the deadly third wave of COVID-19 and clearly, Microsoft does not want to take risks with its workers.

So, Microsoft has decided not to provide a new date to its workers on when the offices would open up.

Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of modern work comments in favor of the company’s decision. He says that considering the COVID-19 situation, Microsoft has decided not to forecast a new date for a complete reopening of its U.S. offices. The company will open the worksites as soon as they are able to do it safely based on the government’s public health guidance.

The company further notes that the new Delta variant of the coronavirus is compelling companies across the United States to adjust their plans of reopening worksites and offices. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, LinkedIn is calling this phase the “Great Reshuffle” as these circumstances are giving organizations a chance to rethink about their work values, cultures, and how employees work on a day-to-day basis.

This is actually the great reshuffle as nothing is constant with how companies function and carry out their business. Offices are closed and the company is managing to get their work done through either a hybrid work model or work-from-home. The COVID-19 induced digitization has improved remote communication and compelled the world to connect through devices instead of greeting in person.

Things have changed and we need to accept the “new normal”.