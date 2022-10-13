Microsoft join in hands with Meta to bring immersive technology in VR

Facebook’s parent company, Meta was recently making their way to headlines after announcing its official partnership with the technology giant, Microsoft where the duo giants have announced working together to bring a new Immersive VR technology, and also Microsoft will be integrating the Office 365 Suite with the newly launched Quest VR headset.

This could one of the biggest technology partnerships announced by the duo technology giants. Let’s now have a look at what this new collaboration is all about:

Microsoft and Meta collaboration announced to bring new Immersive Technology to VR

From the title, you might have got to know that the duo technology giant have reportedly collaborated to bring new Immersive Technology within the world of VR.

Talking more about this collaboration, it’s been said that this duo collaboration has been mainly aimed at strength up the entire former’s metaverse’s launched initiatives.

As we mentioned, the VR technology will be brought up into Office 365 Suite by Microsoft where Meta Quest users will be able to conduct team meetings providing an immersive experience through the Quest VR headset.

Also, Microsoft and Facebook will be working in hand together to make popular productivity apps by Microsoft like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint to be accessed in a virtual format.

“We’re bringing the Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest to provide people new ways to engage with one another,” Nadella said, adding that customized avatars will be introduced later. Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s virtual reality collaboration platform, will integrate with Teams, allowing users to attend a Teams conference directly from Workrooms.

What else to expect?

Talking more about the developments, we have reports claiming that Microsoft and Meta will also be working towards bringing more entertainment-based services where the duo giants will be integrating streaming game services like Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Meta’s Quest headset.

Global software titans Since 2020, Meta and Microsoft have been betting in metaverse sectors. In October of last year, Meta unveiled its intention to create a metaverse. The same year, Microsoft published Mesh for Teams, a metaverse version of Microsoft Teams.

In 2021, Meta launched Horizon Worlds, a metaverse platform that allows users to socialise online, as part of its metaverse plan. Last year, Microsoft released the HoloLens 2 and “holoportation,” which allow users to project a life-like hologram of themselves or an avatar into a mixed reality environment and interact with it.