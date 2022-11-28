Microsoft Office at $95 for life! Read to know more.

Microsoft 365 is an incredible product by Microsoft which includes all office apps like Word, Powerpoint, Excel, etc for both personal and business users. As it is in a subscription method, you will have to pay the amount per month to receive access to apps and services. But it is possible to purchase Office with no subscription required as Microsoft doesn’t advertise heavily about it.

It is a more affordable way to access Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, and Excel by purchasing Microsoft Office, and it’s way more affordable, especially on Cyber Monday. Currently, one can get the Microsoft Office Home & Student for $100 in Newegg.

You can also use the promo code BFD2 2528 at the checkout to get an additional $5 discount on your product bringing down the price to $95. There is also a discount in Microsoft office home & business where you can save $30 and in Office Professional you can save $10 when the actual price was $440 which was down to $430.

It is a little confusing and a bit tricky with so many versions of Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 available. Though the one-time purchase of Office provides way fewer features than Microsoft Office 365 subscription. But for students and others who only use Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, it is enough because they will get all the features of these 3 applications.

If one needs extra features of Office 365 then he can get it for $70/year which also provides 1 TB of OneDrive storage. However, Microsoft Office is a much more affordable way to get them, especially on Cyber Monday.

